Brooks Automation to Participate in the 11th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2019

CHELMSFORD, Mass., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRKS) announced today that the Company's management will participate in the 11th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2019, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the St. Regis Hotel in San Francisco, California.

About The 11th Annual CEO Investor Summit

The CEO Summit features a "round-robin" format consisting of small group meetings for accredited investors and research analysts hosted by the executive management teams of participating companies. Investors and analysts have the opportunity to meet with up to 10 of the 21 management teams in 30-minute sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with additional management teams during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions.

The event is co-sponsored by Cowen & Co., Jefferies, Litchfield Hills Research, and Stifel and is by invitation only. The hosts of the event reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. The last day for registration is July 5, 2019. To RSVP for the CEO Summit, please contact either of the Summit's co-chairs:

About Brooks Automation

Brooks is a leading provider of life science and semiconductor manufacturing automation solutions worldwide. The Company applies its automation and cryogenics expertise to provide a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions across life sciences in areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies. Brooks recently added global capability for gene sequencing and gene synthesis services through its strategic acquisition of GENEWIZ, expanding its sample-based services offerings. With over 40 years as a partner to the semiconductor manufacturing industry, Brooks is a provider of industry-leading precision robotics, integrated automation systems and services. Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.brooks.com .

SOURCE Brooks Automation

