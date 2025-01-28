Brooks Insurance, a Venbrook Company, Expands Underwriting Capabilities and Leadership Team, Adds Tiffani Garabedian as Senior Vice President

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Insurance ("Brooks") today announced the addition of Tiffani Ann Garabedian as Senior Vice President of Underwriting, effective immediately. Brooks is a nationally recognized wholesale insurance brokerage serving the standard markets and complex lines of business. They are a wholly owned subsidiary of Venbrook Group LLC ("Venbrook"), one of the fastest growing independently owned insurance brokerage, claims, and risk management consulting companies in the U.S.

Brooks Insurance

Garabedian brings to Brooks almost twenty years of insurance industry experience, with close to 12 years building excess casualty programs from the ground up at AmTrust, Ironshore, and Everest. She has also worked at some of the world's largest insurance carriers, including ACE/Chubb, AIG, AXA/XL Catlin, Ironshore/Liberty, and Everest. Most recently, Garabedian served as a Territory Manager with Nationwide for the Northeast region. She is an industry practice leader in Agribusiness, Food & Beverage (including but not limited to food processing and restaurants with tough liquor exposure), and tough products manufacturing. Relying on her expertise, Garabedian will work closely with Managing Director of Brooks Insurance, David Rosen, to build out program business offerings and enhance the overall Underwriting capabilities currently in place.

"I look forward to bringing my expertise and passion for underwriting to Brooks Insurance," said Garabedian. "The company's entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to excellence greatly align with my professional values, and I am excited to help develop new programs and specialty offerings that will benefit our clients."

"Tiffani is a key hire for us," said Rosen. "She joins Brooks Insurance with a reputable tenure in the insurance industry and a wealth of knowledge on the underwriting side of the business. This new position fills a void at the company and will allow us to expand our underwriting capabilities across multiple divisions. She is the right person for the job, and we are thrilled to have her."

"David and his team have been growing this division for a while now," said Jason D. Turner, CEO and Founder of Venbrook Group. "Bringing Tiffani on board allows us to grow further and build unique programs in the space, a great benefit for our clients. I'm happy to welcome her to the team."

About Venbrook®

Venbrook Group, LLC is a holding company with subsidiaries engaged in retail broking, wholesale broking, programs, and claims services. Venbrook's team of experts and industry specialists partner with their clients to manage their risks, create security, promote growth, and add value by delivering best-in-class insurance products and programs. Venbrook is headquartered in Los Angeles, with various locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.venbrook.com .

About Brooks Insurance Agency

Brooks Group Insurance Agency, LLC is a nationally recognized wholesale insurance brokerage and wholly owned subsidiary of Venbrook Group, LLC. Brooks continues to broaden its reach in the property and casualty marketplace, providing coverage on excess and surplus (E&S), standard markets, specialty lines, and distressed lines of business. Brooks is an excess and surplus lines wholesaler within the specialty marketplace providing insurance coverage on both an admitted and non-admitted basis. Visit www.brooks-ins.com for more information.

