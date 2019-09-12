Brooks Rehabilitation Awarded Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation 'Quality of Life' Grant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Rehabilitation , announces its selection as a recipient of Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center Expanded Effect Quality of Life Grants which supports non-profit organizations that empower individuals living with paralysis. Brooks will receive nearly $100,000.

Jessica Cummings, Brooks Rehabilitation executive director of community health, thanks the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation for their support of Brooks Adaptive Sports and Recreation and Brooks Pediatric Recreation to empower individuals living with physical disabilities. Brooks will receive nearly $100,000 through their Expanded Effect Quality of Life grants.

The Expanded Effect Quality of Life grants mark the first time the Reeve Foundation has specifically awarded a cohort of grants that support significant expansion of strategies and programs previously supported by the Reeve Foundation , that are evidence-based, have proven innovative practices, and/or best practices to improve quality of life for people with paralysis, their families and caregivers.

"It is an exciting time as we continue to innovate new avenues to provide greater opportunities to our applicants," said Mark Bogosian, Director, Quality of Life Grants Program. "The Expanded Effect grants program promises greater impact. The program embraces Christopher and Dana Reeve's vision and legacy to advance the quality of life of those living with paralysis."

The Brooks grant will be applied to two community benefit programs and benefit the veteran and members of the armed forces and pediatric populations. Brooks will now provide weekly activities to a disabled veterans and members of the armed forces specific cohort for 36 weeks. Weekly yoga sessions will also be available and rotations of cycling, golf, trap shooting and kayaking clinics. Each clinic will serve 10-18 veterans and members of the armed forces.

As a past recipient of the Christopher and Dana Foundation's Quality of Life grant, Brooks received $3,900 in 2016 to purchase pediatric sleds and helmets for children living with paralysis interested in ice sports. The Brooks Pediatric Recreation program will continue its growth with the Brooks Icebreakers Sled Hockey Team and the Jr. Wheelchair Basketball Team, The Bullsharks, the first of its kind in Florida.

"It's an honor to be selected as a grant recipient, and Brooks looks forward to growing our successful pediatric hockey and basketball teams and expanding into the area of pediatric water sports. It's a privilege to provide continued support to Veterans and the Armed forces in recreational Activities for our community," said Jessica Cummings, Executive Director of Community Health for the Brooks Health Foundation.

About the Reeve Foundation: The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for people living with paralysis through grants, information, and advocacy. The Paralysis Resource Center (PRC) is the support side of the Reeve Foundation's twin missions to provide "Today's Care" and to strive for "Tomorrow's Cure" and offers a free, comprehensive, national source of informational support for individuals living with paralysis and their caregivers. We meet all 20 of the Better Business Bureau's standards for charity accountability and hold the BBB's Charity Seal. For more information, visit www.ChristopherReeve.org .

About Brooks Rehabilitation: Brooks Rehabilitation , headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., is a comprehensive source for physical rehabilitation services. As a nonprofit organization, Brooks operates one of the nation's largest inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in the U.S., one of the region's largest home healthcare agencies, outpatient therapy, a Center for Inpatient Rehabilitation in partnership with Halifax Health, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living and memory care. Brooks also provides many low or no cost community programs to improve the quality of life for people living with physical disabilities. Visit BrooksRehab.org.

