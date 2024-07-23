Brooks Rehabilitation Ranked No. 1 Rehabilitation Hospital in Florida for Second Consecutive Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Brooks Rehabilitation has been ranked the No. 1 rehabilitation hospital in Florida and one of the top 20 in the nation on the U.S. News & World Report's 2024-2025 "Best Hospitals for Rehabilitation" list.

Brooks Rehabilitation Hospital - Bartram Campus

Brooks was selected for its expertise in treating patients after a stroke, traumatic brain injury and traumatic spinal cord injury. Additionally, Brooks received an "Excellent" rating for patient services, such as case management, and advanced technologies. Brooks is a learning health system actively involved in rehabilitation research and is well known for its innovative approaches and cutting-edge technologies including robotic exoskeletons and neuromodulation therapies shown to improve a patient's functional performance, along with unique virtual reality solutions.

"Patients from around the globe seek our expertise in treating the most complex injuries and illnesses in rehabilitation medicine," says Trevor H. Paris, M.D., FAAPMR, system chief medical officer. "We are known for delivering excellent outcomes in patient care for more than 50 years. This recognition is an honor, and we're proud to be among the top 20 rehabilitation hospitals in the country."

The annual U.S. News & World Report rankings provide information for patients and their physicians so that they can make educated decisions about where to receive the most quality care. The rehabilitation rating is based on analysis of hospital performance, including care of patients recovering from events such as stroke, traumatic brain injuries and severe burns. To be nationally ranked in a specialty, a hospital must excel in caring for the sickest and most medically complex patients. Each hospital is given a score and the 50 top-scoring hospitals are nationally ranked while the remaining 1,000 hospitals eligible to be scored in this specialty were rated but not ranked.

Brooks Rehabilitation, a nonprofit headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., has been a comprehensive system of care for physical rehabilitation for more than 50 years. Ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the No. 1 rehabilitation hospital in Florida and top 20 in the nation, Brooks operates three inpatient hospitals in Florida. Through its commitment to innovation, Brooks is at the forefront of cutting-edge research, education and technology advancing the science of rehabilitation. Brooks provides outpatient services in more than 50 locations, offers skilled nursing, assisted living and memory care along with community programs and services to improve the quality of life for people living with physical disabilities.

