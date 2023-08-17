Brooks Rehabilitation Continues Expansion in Orlando Market, Announces New Physical Therapy Outpatient Clinic in Horizon West

By year-end, Brooks plans to grow its Central Florida presence to 15 outpatient clinics

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Rehabilitation continues to grow in the Orlando market to address the demand for – and to provide necessary access to – physical therapy (PT), occupational therapy (OT) and speech-language pathology (SLP). The nonprofit will open its 12th Central Florida outpatient clinic August 23 in Horizon West at 15820 Shaddock Drive, Suite 110, Winter Garden, FL 34787.

Brooks is currently accepting patients at its new Horizon West clinic, located off Porter Road directly across from Orlando Health Horizon West Hospital. Patients can call 321-999-9056 or visit brooksrehab.org/horizon-west/.

Physical therapy services at Horizon West include sports medicine, orthopedic physical therapy, post-operative physical therapy, geriatric physical therapy and worker's compensation.

"We are honored to serve the Central Florida market, including the thriving Horizon West area, to address the tremendous need for immediate access to quality outpatient services," said Tom Langer, PT, CSCS, Brooks Rehabilitation outpatient regional director, Orlando. "Across our system of care, Brooks provides the highest-level physical therapy care, some of the most advanced technologies available and the industry best patient-to-clinician ratio to provide the most positive outcomes to return our patients to the highest level of participation in life."

In addition to the team's expertise, Brooks provides innovative technologies to help patients regain function following injury, including: "HAL" (Hybrid Assistive Limb) robotic exoskeleton from Cyberdyne to assist those with traumatic spinal cord injuries to walk again; and the Smart Glove technology to allow those with catastrophic wrist and hand injuries to grasp and mobilize objects again. These are available to Brooks patients at its Osceola clinic in Kissimmee and at the Brooks Neuro Recovery Center in Jacksonville.

As part of its growth, Brooks has career opportunities for PTs, OTs, SLPs and front desk coordinators. Brooks is seeking qualified candidates to join its culture of caring and bring its mission to life.

The Horizon West clinic joins the growing number of Brooks outpatient clinics throughout the state, bringing the total number to 51. By the end of 2023, it anticipates growing its local presence in Central Florida to a total of 15 outpatient clinics. Current Central Florida locations are Winter Garden, MetroWest, Clermont, Rio Pinar, Oviedo, Winter Park, Kissimmee (2 clinics – Osceola and S. Kissimmee), Sand Lake, Poinciana and Waterford Lakes. Three more local outpatient clinics are planned in 2023, including SODO, Buena Ventura Lakes and Ocoee, with more planned at least through 2024, including exploring all sub-markets of Orlando.

In addition to the outpatient therapy clinics, the Brooks system of care includes inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, a physician practice, home health, assisted living and memory care.

For more than 50 years, Brooks Rehabilitation, headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., has been a comprehensive source for physical rehabilitation services. As a nonprofit organization, Brooks operates one of the nation's largest inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in the U.S. with 170 beds, a second 60-bed inpatient hospital that opened in April 2022, and a Center for Inpatient Rehabilitation in partnership with Halifax Health in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Brooks also has one of the region's largest home healthcare agencies, more than 50 outpatient therapy clinics, the Brooks Rehabilitation Physician Practice, two skilled nursing facilities, assisted living and memory care. Brooks will treat more than 60,000 patients through its system of care each year. In addition, Brooks operates the Clinical Research Center, which specializes in research to advance the science of rehabilitation. Brooks also provides many low- or no-cost community programs and services to improve the quality of life for people living with physical disabilities.

