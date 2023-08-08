Brooks Rehabilitation Named No. 1 Rehabilitation Hospital in Florida and Among the Top Rehabilitation Hospitals in the Nation by U.S. News & World Report

News provided by

Brooks Rehabilitation

08 Aug, 2023, 12:21 ET

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Rehabilitation is honored to announce that they have been named the No. 1 rehabilitation hospital in Florida and one of the top 20 in the nation on U.S. News & World Report's 2023-2024 "Best Hospitals for Rehabilitation" list.

Continue Reading

Brooks was selected for their excellence in patient services and expertise in treating patients after a stroke, traumatic brain injury and traumatic spinal cord injury. Brooks is also well-known for its innovative technology, including Cyberdyne's HAL, the world's first advanced robotic treatment device shown to improve a patient's ability to walk. Additional robotics, wearable technology and virtual reality tools earned Brooks an "Excellent" rating in the advanced technologies category.

Overall, USNWR evaluated 4,515 hospitals for their care of rehabilitation patients recovering from events such as stroke, spinal cord injuries and traumatic brain injuries. To be nationally ranked in a specialty, a hospital must excel in caring for the sickest, most medically complex patients. Out of the total number, 3,524 hospitals did not treat a significant volume of complex cases in this specialty. The remainder were scored on specific criteria and the top 50 ranked.

Doug Baer, Brooks Rehabilitation President & CEO, said, "Patients from across the U.S., and the world, come to Brooks for our rehabilitation expertise in caring for the most complex injuries and illnesses, including spinal cord injury, brain injury, stroke and multiple traumas. For more than 50 years, we've been known for our cutting-edge technology, advanced clinical research, and – most importantly – our exceptional patient outcomes. We're thrilled that the dedication and commitment from our staff to enhance our programs and services was recognized with the high ratings this year."

About Brooks Rehabilitation
For more than 50 years, the nonprofit Brooks Rehabilitation, headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., has been a comprehensive system of care for physical rehabilitation. Named by Newsweek as the number one Physical Rehabilitation Center in Fla., Brooks operates two inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, including the nation's largest with 170 beds; one of the region's largest home healthcare agencies; more than 40 outpatient therapy clinics; the Brooks Rehabilitation Medical Group; two skilled nursing facilities; assisted living; memory care; and a Center for Inpatient Rehabilitation in partnership with Halifax Health (Daytona Beach). Brooks operates the Clinical Research Center, which specializes in advanced research to further the science of rehabilitation. Brooks also provides many low- or no-cost community programs and services to improve the quality of life for people living with physical disabilities. For more information, visit BrooksRehab.org.

Contact:
Jill Matejcek
Manager, Public & Community Relations
(904) 345-7718 phone
(904) 328-9531 mobile
[email protected]

SOURCE Brooks Rehabilitation

Also from this source

Brooks Rehabilitation, Mayo Clinic to Collaborate on New Comprehensive Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Residency Program

Brooks Rehabilitation and University of Utah Researchers Receive $1.6 million Grant to Study Mindfulness in Physical Therapy for Chronic Pain and Opioid Usage

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.