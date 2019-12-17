Brooks Rehabilitation to Open Additional Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital

"Brooks has been a recognized leader in physical rehabilitation for 50 years. We're committed to meeting the needs of this region now and for many years to come," said Doug Baer, Brooks Rehabilitation CEO. "After a careful needs assessment, we determined a second hospital in Jacksonville will allow us to treat more patients with our specialized services to achieve the best possible outcomes. We will expand to add additional inpatient beds in the future, as necessary."

Their original 160-bed rehabilitation hospital on University Blvd. is one of the busiest in the country providing care for more than 3,000 patients per year. Brooks also manages a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in partnership with Halifax Health in Daytona Beach, Fla.

The new hospital on the Bartram campus will also care for patients after a brain injury, stroke, spinal cord injury or other disabling illness or injury. It will feature the innovative technology, clinical expertise and proven treatments synonymous with the Brooks organization.

The Brooks Bartram campus currently includes a 100-bed skilled nursing facility, a three-story, 61-unit assisted living facility, and two GREEN HOUSE® 12-bed memory care homes to provide specialized services for the aging population. When it opened in 2013, the campus was planned to accommodate Brooks' future growth. Adding a rehabilitation hospital provides a continuum of post-acute services in this one location, making it a convenient option for patients, residents and guests.

Brooks anticipates construction to be completed in two years. It is estimated that 150 new employees will be hired to staff the hospital once it is fully operational.

Gresham Smith was chosen as the designer. The contractor has not yet been selected.

About Brooks Rehabilitation

For 50 years, Brooks Rehabilitation, headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., has been a comprehensive source for physical rehabilitation services. As a nonprofit organization, Brooks operates one of the nation's largest inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in the U.S. with 160 beds, one of the region's largest home healthcare agencies, 39 outpatient therapy clinics, a Center for Inpatient Rehabilitation in partnership with Halifax Health in Daytona Beach, the Brooks Rehabilitation Medical Group, two skilled nursing facilities, assisted living and memory care. Brooks will treat more than 50,000 patients through their system of care each year. In addition, Brooks operates the Clinical Research Center, which specializes in research for stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury and more to advance the science of rehabilitation. Brooks also provides many low or no cost community programs and services such as the Brooks Clubhouse, Brooks Aphasia Center and Brooks Adaptive Sports and Recreation to improve the quality of life for people living with physical disabilities. For more information, visit BrooksRehab.org.

Contact: Jill Matejcek, 1-904-345-7718, jill.matejcek@brooksrehab.org

SOURCE Brooks Rehabilitation

