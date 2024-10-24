Brooks Rehabilitation Transition to Practice Nursing Program Receives Accreditation by the American Nurses Credentialing Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Rehabilitation is proud to announce the Transition to Practice Nursing Program has officially been accredited by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Practice Transition Accreditation Program (PTAP).

Regarded as the global standard of excellence for nurse residency programs, ANCC PTAP's review includes assessments of organizations integration of national competencies, adherence to evidence-based practices and commitment to the support and well-being of newly licensed nurses.

The Brooks Rehabilitation Transition to Nursing Practice Program accredited by the American Nurses Credentialing Center Post this Nurses in the Brooks Rehabilitation Transition to Practice Nursing Program American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Practice Transition Accreditation Program (PTAP) logo

"The overall goal of the Transition to Practice Nursing Program is to support our newly licensed nurses with a six-month transition to practice," said Pamela Lambert, MSN, MBA, RN, CHSE, Brooks Institute of Higher Learning's nursing education and professional development leader. "They're transitioning from an academic setting as a student nurse to a setting where suddenly our patients depend on them. We want to ensure they are as prepared as possible by providing a dynamic, interactive and diverse professional learning experience."

This six-month residency is a structured, immersive learning experience that supports a precepted clinical orientation alongside the support of selected mentors. Each month, high-level experts discuss clinical observations, link scenarios to current practice, present case studies and use simulation to help the newly licensed nurses build clinical knowledge in a dedicated, safe learning environment.

During the appraisal process, the Transition to Practice Nursing Program was highly regarded for the holistic support our new nurses receive as well as its unique experiential learning components, immersive clinical training and rehabilitation specialty focus. Education activities embedded within the program curriculum include a patient safety escape room, mock trials and visits to Brooks' community programs.

Nearly 50 newly licensed nurses have successfully completed the program since its inception in 2022. Many alumni of the program have been mentored to become preceptors, relief charge nurses and have even earned or been nominated for the distinguished Daisy Award for clinical excellence.

"With the combined expertise, resources and support of our leadership and the Institute of Higher Learning, the program will continue to evolve and uphold its mission to provide a world-class experience for Brooks' nurses. This program not only aids new nurses in transitioning seamlessly into the field of nursing, but also reaffirms our commitment to nurturing their career aspirations in patient care, education and research," said Joanne Hoertz, RN, MSN, CRRN, chief nursing officer at Brooks Rehabilitation.

How to Apply

The Transition to Practice Nursing Residency accepts applicants on a tri-annual basis. To learn more information and to apply, visit Transition to Practice Nursing Program | Brooks IHL.

About Brooks Rehabilitation

Brooks Rehabilitation, a nonprofit headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., has been a comprehensive system of care for physical rehabilitation for more than 50 years. Ranked by U.S. News & World Report and Newsweek as the No. 1 rehabilitation hospital in Florida and top 20 in the nation, Brooks operates three inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in Florida and will open a new hospital on the Mayo Clinic campus in Phoenix, Arizona, in 2026. Through its commitment to innovation, Brooks is at the forefront of cutting-edge research, education and technology advancing the science of rehabilitation. Brooks provides outpatient services in more than 50 locations, offers skilled nursing, assisted living and memory care along with community programs and services to improve the quality of life for people living with physical disabilities.

Contact:

Jill Matejcek

Manager, Public & Community Relations

Brooks Rehabilitation

(904) 345-7718

SOURCE Brooks Rehabilitation