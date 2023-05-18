Brookwood Financial Partners Celebrates 30 Years in Business

BEVERLY, Mass., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookwood Financial Partners, LLC ("Brookwood"), a nationally-recognized private equity investment firm, is proud to celebrate its 30th anniversary, marking three decades of growth and an unwavering commitment to value creation.

"Today, we take a moment to reflect on our accomplishments and express our appreciation to everyone who has contributed to our success,” said Thomas N. Trkla, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Brookwood. “Our journey would not have been possible without the trust and support of our dedicated team of professionals, and our valued investors, tenants, and partners."

Since its founding, Brookwood has grown from a small team of five to a workforce of over 5,000 employed by Brookwood and its affiliates today, and has amassed a $4.5 billion historical portfolio comprised of commercial real estate properties and numerous operating companies, including Yesway, its chain of 438 convenience stores.

"Our investment thesis has been guided by our core values of integrity, hard work, and accountability which have led to exceptional value for our investors," Mr. Trkla continued. "We also acknowledge the challenges we have faced and the lessons we have learned along the way, which experiences have made us stronger, more resilient, and better prepared to navigate the ever-evolving business landscape. We are proud of what we have accomplished, and we look forward to continuing to grow and evolve in the years ahead."

Brookwood has consistently employed an innovative and contrarian investment approach to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its investor clients. Brookwood was founded in the shadow of the savings and loan crisis of the early 1990's. During this period of declining asset values, Brookwood's targeted value-add real estate investment thesis was prescient and profitable. A cornerstone of the firm's investment philosophy is to remain flexible by anticipating and adapting to changes in economic, credit, and market cycles.

During the run up to the 2008 financial crisis, it became increasingly apparent that a bubble was emerging. As Brookwood was consistently losing acquisition opportunities to ever higher bidders, it became evident that the market was shifting in a concerning way. Brookwood reacted by divesting its legacy real estate holdings prior to the 2008 crash and ensuing "Great Recession." Brookwood demonstrated an extraordinary level of discipline in the face of the impending financial turmoil, thereby protecting its investors' capital and demonstrating its commitment to preserving long-term value.

In the aftermath of the Great Recession, Brookwood set out to further differentiate itself by seeking counter-cyclical investment opportunities. The result of this multi-year evaluation was Brookwood's unique decision to enter the gas station and convenience store industry, where Brookwood saw the potential for outsized growth and consolidation. Brookwood founded Yesway, a novel convenience store brand, and achieved economies of scale and operational efficiencies by acquiring existing stores and merging them under the Yesway banner. Even in the face of a global pandemic and the ongoing volatile economic conditions, the recession resistant nature of the industry has resulted in continued growth of Yesway, today the 12th largest operator of convenience stores in the United States.

"As we embark on the next phase of our journey, we remain steadfast in our commitment to customer centricity and sustainable growth," stated Mr. Trkla. "In today's turbulent and uncertain economic environment, short-term fluctuations may create noise but not necessarily reflect the underlying value of a particular investment. We look forward to identifying opportunities that arise from this dislocation."

"I am deeply grateful to be part of a team that has created such a successful platform and I look forward to witnessing the firm's future accomplishments," concluded Mr. Trkla.,

About Brookwood Financial Partners, LLC – Brookwood is a private equity firm that acquires and manages commercial real estate and real-estate related operating businesses on behalf of its investors, which include Wall Street investment banks, sovereign wealth funds, college endowments, public and private pension funds, family offices, and high net worth individuals. Since its founding in 1993, Brookwood has invested over $1.9 billion of equity to acquire a portfolio of over 202 commercial real estate properties, seven operating companies, and 460 gas stations and convenience stores. Its $4.5 billion historical portfolio has spanned multiple asset classes, geographical markets, and industries across the United States. To learn more about Brookwood, visit www.brookwoodfinancial.com.

About Yesway – Yesway is one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the United States. Established in 2015, Yesway is a multi-branded platform headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, operating 438 stores across Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska. Yesway operates its portfolio primarily under two successful brands, Yesway and Allsup's, with sites that are differentiated through a leading foodservice offering – featuring Allsup's famous deep-fried burrito – and a wide variety of high-quality grocery items and private-label products. Yesway's geographic footprint consists of stores located in attractive rural and suburban markets across the Southwest and Midwest, where it is often the convenience retail destination of choice and effectively the local grocer. The Yesway team has a successful track record of growing through acquisitions and believes it is well positioned to continue to solidify its market position and grow its store count. Yesway has received numerous industry awards for its growth initiatives, management team, loyalty program, and employees' contributions to the industry. To learn more about Yesway, visit www.yesway.com.

