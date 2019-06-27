Broome + Greene To Open Flagship Experience Store At Montgomery Promenade, Marking Their Largest Store Opening To Date

CHICAGO, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Broome + Greene, a modern furniture, lighting & decor brand for town & country home announced today that they have signed on as one of the anchor tenants at Montgomery Promenade, a 300,000 square foot mixed-use retail project in Montgomery, NJ, to developed by Madison Marquette.

Located opposite a planned Whole Foods, Broome + Greene will occupy a nearly 9,000 square foot store front. Broome + Greene Montgomery Promenade will carry the company's line of high quality furniture, as well as lighting and modern decor.

Commenting on the news, Richard Eib, Chief Executive Officer at Broome + Greene said: "Retail is not dead. Shoppers are looking for a hybrid of online and offline shopping and this has never been more evident than in the home furnishing category. We're looking forward to opening our largest store to date at Montgomery Promenade and introducing our eclectic selection of furniture, lighting & decor to the area."

Broome + Greene plans to deliver an experiential store that engages shoppers and the local community. Initiatives will include Broome + Greene's complimentary Designer on Call service, establishing weekly programed events such as in-store yoga, health and wellness classes, interior design classes, book and art meetings, cocktail events and more.

John Muly, SVP/Development for Madison Marquette said: "We are thrilled to have Broome + Greene join the great line up of stores at Montgomery Promenade. The craftmanship of their home furnishings, Designer on Call services and store presentation represent the quality of retail offerings that will appeal to the discerning demographics surrounding Montgomery Promenade. We look forward to opening Broome + Greene along with the other great retail, dining and entertainment at The Promenade."

Montgomery Promenade is scheduled to open in late 2020.

About Broome + Greene

Founded in 2018 at the intersection of Broome Street & Greene Street in the historic Iron District of SoHo, New York City, Broome + Greene is a family run home outfitters, offering interior designers and consumers alike an eclectic selection of high quality furniture, lighting & decor for town and country home.

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Broome + Greene fuses a best in class online shopping experience with mid-sized trade and retail showrooms in the Mid West and on the East Coast.

About Montgomery Promenade

Montgomery Promenade is a 287,000 square foot grocery-anchored, contemporary retail, services, dining and entertainment "Town Center" located on the southwest corner of Route 206 and Route 518 near Princeton, New Jersey. The town center will be an open-air, tree-lined Main Street featuring a public green, a new community focal point and gathering place for the surrounding communities. Broome + Greene join other notable stores including Whole Foods, LL Bean, Ulta, Turning Point and Panera.

Montgomery Promenade is a development by Madison Marquette, a leading private real estate investment manager, service provider, developer and operator, headquartered in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE Broome + Greene