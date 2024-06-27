Broomfield Franchisee Honored with PuroClean's On the Move Award at Annual Convention

The Paramedics of Property Damage Recognize Chris Schatz at the Annual Convention for Continued Success and Contributions to the PuroClean Franchise

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PuroClean, one of the country's leading property restoration and remediation franchises, is thrilled to announce that local entrepreneur Chris Schatz, owner of PuroClean of Broomfield, received the coveted PuroClean On the Move Award at the International PuroClean Convention. With nearly 500 franchise locations across North America, Chris was awarded by the PuroClean Home Office for being someone who has gone above and beyond to achieve success within the network while also dedicating himself to the success of others and his community.

Captured l-r: Mark W. Davis, Chairman and CEO, Chris Schatz, Frank Torre, Vice Chairman, and Steve White, President and COO

"I'm speechless for the first time in my entire life," said Chris Schatz, Owner of PuroClean of Broomfield. "Some of you guys came to my shop the other night and experienced what I've built over the past four years. PuroClean is where my heart is at. PuroClean is where I want to be in the future, where I want to leave my legacy. I want to thank my brother, GM, operation manager, wife, and everyone who has helped me get to this point. There are too many people to thank but I appreciate everyone. Thank you."

The On the Move Award celebrates exceptional Franchise Owners within the PuroClean network who embody the brand's core pillars: servant leadership, active collaboration, and extreme ownership. Since acquiring his PuroClean business in April 2020, Schatz has exemplified the drive and commitment necessary to succeed with this World Class Brand.

Schatz, a multi-unit franchisee and two-time President Circle recipient, began his career as an EMT before transitioning to the oil and gas industry. His journey into the restoration industry ignited a passion for handling large losses and serving prominent vendors in the field. After refining his skills as an operations manager at another restoration company, Schatz spent three years at a major restoration firm. His path ultimately led him to PuroClean, where he became a part owner after initially owning one franchise and later acquiring three more. Schatz values creating a family atmosphere and collaborating with like-minded individuals, emphasizing respect for employees guided by the principle of treating others as you wish to be treated. Family-oriented, Schatz has involved his brother in his business to support its growth.

Schatz's ambition extends beyond his personal success; he is deeply committed to assisting others, has generously offered his time to travel and aid other owners, and has mentored several struggling locations. As evident by his offices' upward trajectory, Schatz has been recognized back-to-back as a 2022 and 2023 President's Circle member.

"Nominated by the PuroClean Home Office and selected by the Executive Team, I am proud to present this award to Chris Schatz," said PuroClean President and COO Steve White. "We do not present this award every year—it is reserved for those who truly exemplify the drive and commitment needed to get their office On the Move. Chris and his team are exemplary representatives of this dedication, and we are all very proud to see him succeed and earn our On the Move Award."

For over 20 years, PuroClean has helped home and business owners with their restoration and remediation needs, serving communities across the United States and Canada with a network nearing 500 offices. The brand is additionally seeking the right individuals who may be in construction and looking to add a restoration component to their business.

For more information about PuroClean of Broomfield, call (720) 773-3400, or visit https://www.puroclean.com/pdr-co/. PuroClean of Broomfield proudly serves the northern front range of Colorado, including Boulder, Lakewood, Arvada, Brighton, Commerce City, Fort Lupton, Lochbuie, Broomfield, Westminster, Thornton, and Longmont.

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage mitigation, mold removal, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the US and Canada. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of nearly 500 North American franchise locations, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand. For more information about PuroClean, call 800-775-7876 or visit www.PuroClean.com.

SOURCE PuroClean