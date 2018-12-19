Brother and Staples Sponsor Holiday Party for BASE Camp Families

MAITLAND, Fla., Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Brother and Staples along with other corporate sponsors will be hosting BASE Camp's annual holiday party at the First United Methodist Church of Winter Park in Winter Park, Florida.

The camp has been serving our Central Florida families impacted by oncological and hematological illnesses since 1982. They offer programs, such as parent support groups, milestone parties, and overnight camps) to these families no matter where they are on their journey. Brother recently gave $5,000 in support of these programs and has been involved with the organization for three years.

At today's party, they will distribute toys, play games and provide food for the parents and their children. Over 20 Staples and Brother employees have volunteered to assist with this event.

"BASE Camp has supported so many children and their families during these difficult life moments and Brother is happy to partner with Staples in helping them to have a good holiday season," said Everett Hartman, Senior Key Account Manager. "We plan to continue to do what we can to help BASE Camp in their efforts."

