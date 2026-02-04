BROTHER HONORED WITH CONSUMER ELECTRONICS INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE AWARD FROM CIRCANA

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brother International Corporation announced it has been named a Top Increase Market Share – North America award winner in the Inkjet & Laser Printers category as well as the 2026 Consumer Performance Award Leader (Laser Printers CE Leader) in Circana's 2026 Consumer Electronics & Home Electronics Industry Performance Awards.

Aligned with the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES), this prestigious annual awards program acknowledges outstanding achievements in the tech and home industry based on top increase in market share, fastest turning brand per item, and top e-commerce market share gain. This year is the tenth year of the awards program — and the first time Brother has been honored with a Circana award.

"Being recognized by Circana for the first time is a meaningful milestone for Brother and a reflection of our long-standing commitment to serving our customers," said Andrew Sivori, Senior Director of Small and Home Office Product Marketing, Brother International Corporation. "For more than a century, we've delivered dependable and innovative printing solutions, and we remain focused on evolving our product lines and strengthening our position in the printer landscape to better support the changing needs of our customers."

The Brother portfolio of printing solutions—including its continually refreshed line of inkjet and laser printers—build on more than 100 years of reliability, innovation and customer‑first design. Engineered to meet the demands of today's evolving work and home environments, Brother printers maximize productivity and creativity with crisp text, sharp images and vibrant color output, along with high‑volume capabilities and rapid print speeds. Whether for home or business use, customers can count on Brother's durable, efficient-driven technology to print confidently. As the company looks ahead, Brother continues to expand and enhance its offerings with future‑forward solutions that strengthen its presence in the industry and uphold its promise to be "At Your Side."

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana's predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana's Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set, and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy.

About Brother International Corporation

Brother International Corporation has earned its reputation as a premier provider of home office and business products, products for the sewing and crafting enthusiast, as well as industrial solutions that revolutionize the way we live and work. Brother International Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brother Industries Ltd. With worldwide sales exceeding $6 billion, this global manufacturer was started more than 100 years ago. Bridgewater, NJ is the corporate headquarters for Brother in the Americas. It has fully integrated sales, marketing services, manufacturing, research and development capabilities located in the U.S. In addition to its headquarters, Brother has facilities in California, Colorado, Illinois, Virginia and Tennessee, as well as subsidiaries in Canada, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Peru and Mexico.



