Brother Refreshes Business Inkjet Lineup with Next-Generation Engine for Enhanced Productivity

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brother International Corporation, a leader in imaging and document management solutions, announced a refresh of its business inkjet printer lineup, featuring an upgraded engine that delivers next-generation performance. These refreshed inkjet models bring advanced capabilities to help businesses enhance productivity and keep operations running smoothly. With powerful business features and performance, including 11" x 17" printing, scanning, copying, and faxing, Brother delivers printers at a price point that makes these solutions uniquely accessible.

11x17 printing for creative professionals using the MFC-J6960DW

Key Features Across the Lineup

Full 11" x 17" functionality : print, copy, scan, and fax

: print, copy, scan, and fax Vibrant, borderless output that impresses customers and makes materials more impactful

output that impresses customers and makes materials more impactful Engineered to boost productivity and streamline workflows , these printers help businesses achieve greater efficiency over previous models while delivering vibrant, professional-quality output

, these printers help businesses achieve greater efficiency over previous models while delivering vibrant, professional-quality output Single-pass duplex for efficient double-sided scanning and copying (excludes the MFC-J6560DW model)

Models and Differentiators

MFC-J6560DW and MFC-J6960DW

Designed for small offices and small businesses, this collection of all-in-one printers was engineered with productivity and efficiency at the forefront, offering innovative technology and advanced specifications with the right amount of ink in-box to avoid frequent cartridge changes. Additional features include:

MAXIDRIVE Print Technology – Delivers enhanced durability and productivity-focused performance

– Delivers enhanced durability and productivity-focused performance PerfectPrint Auto Detection System – Supports consistent print quality through automated self-maintenance

– Supports consistent print quality through automated self-maintenance INKvestment models feature high yield cartridges and generous in-box ink amounts to minimize interruptions and reduce overall printing costs—ideal for high-volume environments that demand advanced productivity and durability. The MFC-J6560DW and MFC-J6960DW pair with LC506, LC506XL, and LC506XXL Brother Genuine Ink cartridges, delivering rich black and vibrant colors with every print.

MFC-J6975DW – Brother Workhorse Series

The MFC-J6975DW, part of the Brother Workhorse Series, is a business-class powerhouse delivering laser-like performance and operating costs with the added benefits of inkjet technology. Designed for demanding environments, it offers:

Fast, reliable printing of vibrant, borderless documents

11" x 17" printing, copying, scanning, and faxing

Low-cost output supported by high in-box yields and ultra-high‑yield LC507 Brother Genuine Ink replacements to help reduce overall printing costs

supported by high in-box yields and ultra-high‑yield to help Device management solutions for mass deployment and configuration

for mass deployment and configuration Advanced Security with Triple Layer Security and built-in NFC card reader authentication

with Triple Layer Security and built-in NFC card reader authentication Eligibility for Brother Value Print Program Plus (VPP+) for discounted supplies and cloud-based monitoring

for discounted supplies and cloud-based monitoring Brother is a leading solutions provider for multisite retailers who value dependable, enterprise-class print products built to perform to exacting standards and exceed expectations. The MFC-J6975DW is engineered to deliver consistency and reliability across multiple locations.

"Brother's refreshed business inkjet lineup is designed to help businesses keep operations running smoothly," said Eric Dahl, vice president of product marketing, Brother International Corporation. "With model options offering 11x17 capabilities and robust functionality at an accessible price point, these printers deliver the flexibility and reliability organizations need to stay productive."

Availability

The refreshed models for small businesses and offices, including the MFC-J6560DW and MFC-J6960DW, are now available. The MFC-J6975DW Brother Workhorse model will be available in February exclusively from Brother Gold Authorized Partners.

Reliability At Your Side

Every Brother inkjet printer is built for dependable performance. From energy efficiency to sustainability, our products are designed to deliver consistent, high-quality results while supporting your business goals.

All models meet EPEAT® Silver and ENERGY STAR® certifications, and feature EPS-free packaging as part of our sustainability commitment.

For more information, including detailed technical specifications, pricing, and availability, or to find a Brother Authorized retailer, please visit www.brother-usa.com.

*Disclaimers:

Borderless printing is available for Letter, Ledger, 3.5"x5", 4"x6", 5"x8", 5"x7", A3, A4, and A6, paper sizes. Borderless not available with duplex printing. Minimum default margins when not printing borderless is 0.12 inches.

About Brother International Corporation

Brother International Corporation has earned its reputation as a premier provider of home office and business products, products for the sewing and crafting enthusiast as well as industrial solutions that revolutionize the way we live and work. Brother International Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brother Industries Ltd. With worldwide sales exceeding $6 billion, this global manufacturer was started more than 100 years ago. Bridgewater, NJ is the corporate headquarters for Brother in the Americas. It has fully integrated sales, marketing services, manufacturing, research and development capabilities located in the U.S. In addition to its headquarters, Brother has facilities in California, Colorado, Illinois, Virginia and Tennessee, as well as subsidiaries in Canada, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Peru and Mexico.

For more information, visit www.brother.com.

