Brother International Corporation and TroyRx Form Strategic Partnership to Streamline the Healthcare Discharge Experience

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. and CANONSBURG, Pa., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brother International Corporation (Brother) and TroyRx , an industry leader in prescription software solutions, announce today a strategic partnership for TroyRx's prescription platform, DischargeRx. The software complements e-prescribed and printed prescriptions with personalized affordability options, while printing secure scripts on plain paper during discharge when necessary.

"Brother printers will play a key role in TroyRx's patient-centred communications, and aid healthcare staff by reducing complexity throughout the prescription process," said Joe Ashcraft, Vice President, Brother International Corporation. "Ultimately, this collaboration is about creating better outcomes for both patients and providers."

DischargeRx consists of two separate patient-centric modules. One automatically delivers personalized affordability options directly to patients at the point of prescribing through education, co-pay assistance programs, and the OptionRx discount card. The other module allows the provider to print compliant prescriptions on plain paper, meeting compliance requirements seamlessly and cost effectively. Used by more than 700 hospitals and 150,000 providers for outputting over 150 million prescriptions annually, DischargeRx seamlessly integrates into a provider's existing Electronic Health Records system and print environment.

"Our new strategic partnership with Brother International Corporation grows TroyRx's patient-centric network, improving prescription experiences and outcomes," said Craig Baldassare, General Manager, TroyRx. "Concurrently, healthcare providers recognize the need for solutions that directly impact medication adherence while also improving the bottom line."

Among other features enabled by the Brother-TroyRx integration is "print anywhere" technology, which turns any networked Brother printer into a compliant prescription output device. Brother offers a broad portfolio of printing and communication solutions spanning the continuum of care, including specially designed features to print crisp, accurate prescriptions that are clearly legible by staff and patients.

About Brother International Corporation

Brother International Corporation has earned its reputation as a premier provider of home office and business products, home appliances for the sewing and crafting enthusiast as well as industrial solutions that revolutionize the way we live and work. Brother International Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brother Industries Ltd. With worldwide sales exceeding $6 billion, this global manufacturer was started more than 100 years ago. Bridgewater, New Jersey is the corporate headquarters for Brother in the Americas. It has fully integrated sales, marketing services, manufacturing, research, and development capabilities located in the U.S. In addition to its headquarters, Brother has facilities in California, Illinois, and Tennessee, as well as subsidiaries in Canada, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Peru, and Mexico. For more information, visit www.brother.com.

About TroyRx

TroyRx's integrated prescription solutions are purpose-built to drive compliance, medication adherence, and enable prescription output insight. It has been that way since 2008 when the company released healthcare's first CMS compliant, plain paper prescription printing product. The nation's largest health systems and provider networks rely on TroyRx solutions to help patients obtain and stay on their medications. For more information, visit www.troyrx.com.

