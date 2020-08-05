Brother International Corporation Announces New Sewing and Embroidery, and Crafting Machines Featuring Industry-First Technology

The new Brother machines will be available for order through Authorized Brother Dealers beginning today, August 5th, 2020. The new for 2021 lineup includes the Luminaire 2 Innov-ís XP2, the Entrepreneur Pro X PR1055X, the Brother ScanNCut DX SDX225F and Disney ScanNCut DX SDX230DX Innov-ís Edition Machine bundles, as well as exclusive, patent-pending accessories from global partners, Disney and more.

Light Years Beyond: Introducing the Luminaire 2 Innov-ís XP2

The Luminaire 2 Innov-ís XP2 is the most advanced luxury sewing, embroidery and quilting machine from Brother. Ideal for the experienced crafter and quilter, it features all of the advanced capabilities of the original Luminaire, including revolutionary StitchVision Technology with new quilting innovations and app-based features available from your mobile device.

The brand-new features of this second-generation machine include:

Enhanced My Design Center using industry-first InnovEye Plus camera-like Technology to create custom works of art using scanning technology to transform your personal design into embroidery data

End Point Sewing Function featuring Snowball End Point Stickers that stop stitches exactly where intended using the InnovEye Plus Technology

Brother-exclusive Quiltbroidery features, ideal for quilters who want to dabble in embroidery, or for embroiderers who want to try their hands at quilting

Quiltbroidery Features include five options of two-color quilting sash designs and five hexagon shapes, and single- or triple-stitch options for quilt sashing stitches to stand out on projects

The machine also features new applications, including the My Stitch Monitor mobile app, which allows the user to be notified via iOS or Android™ mobile device when a project has finished stitching, and the My Design Snap mobile app, allowing users to transfer images wirelessly. Optional accessories include the Magnifying Lens for easier viewing and the Patent-pending Hoopnetic Magnetic Sash Frame, allowing for easy hooping of thick materials for a seamless, flat canvas. For more information on this and the full lineup of patent-pending accessories, please visit www.LuminaireXP2.com.

Fuel Creativity and Business with the Entrepreneur Pro X PR1055X

The Entrepreneur Pro X PR1055X is the newest 10-needle embroidery machine from Brother to fuel your side hustle and personal passion for embroidery. It features a wide 14" x 8" embroidery area, 1,184 built-in embroidery designs and fonts, 10-needle auto threading, color sorting, and a notification system to help increase productivity and minimize delays. This machine is ideally balanced for both the serious embroidery enthusiast and the home business entrepreneur designed for less threading, less monitoring, and easier hooping.

Notable technical features include a 10.1" LCD touch screen display and advanced positioning and grid markers for precise accuracy in embroidery design placement. Wireless LAN connectivity allows for updates through the My Stitch Monitor App and with PE-DESIGN 11 software you can easily link up to 10 machines for even more productivity. For more information about the Entrepreneur Pro X PR1055X and its exclusive, patent-pending accessories, please visit http://www.brother-usa.com/EntrepreneurProX.

Craft with Disney or find the Perfect Sews Partner with ScanNCut DX Innov-is Edition Bundles

The only series of home and hobby cutting machines with a built-in scanner, Brother developed even more inclusive product bundles featuring top-of-the-line accessories to get you crafting quicker with the ScanNCut DX SDX225F and ScanNCut DX Disney SDX230DX. Features of the bundles include the same capabilities and built-in designs consumers enjoy with the ScanNCut DX Innov-is Edition Machines, in addition to:

PES/PHC/PHX file readability 1 for more connectivity

for more connectivity ScanNCut Link, an Adobe® Illustrator® software plugin to allow for easy transfers directly from Adobe Illustrator your ScanNCut DX machine

The ScanNCut DX SDX225F Bundle includes a new Fabric Mat, removing the need for a High Tack Fabric Support Sheet, and a bonus "Keychain Project" for out-of-the-box project creations

The ScanNCut DX Disney SDX230DX Bundle includes a new Fabric Mat, new Disney Vinyl Auto Blade Kit (a $99.99 value), Universal Pen Holder, Rhinestone Trial Kit and more, totaling over $1,100 in added value right from the box2.

For more information on the ScanNCut DX and ScanNCut DX Innov-is Edition machines and accessories, please visit https://www.brother-usa.com/home/cutting-machines/scanncut

To learn more about the New for 2021 Brother machines or locate an Authorized Brother Dealer near you, please visit Brother.com.

ABOUT BROTHER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

Brother International Corporation has earned its reputation as a leading supplier of innovative products for the home sewing and crafting enthusiast. Through a growing network of sewing machine dealers and retail outlets nationwide, Brother offers a full line of home sewing machines, from basic to top-of-the-line sewing and embroidery machines. Brother also offers a full line of electronic cutting machines and accessories. The company is recognized for its high-quality, state-of-the-art machines and accessories, offering ease of use and flexibility at affordable prices. Brother International Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brother Industries Ltd. With worldwide sales approaching $6 billion, this global manufacturer was started more than 100 years ago. Brother offers a diversified product line that includes fax machines, Multi-Function Center machines, P-touch Labeling Systems and both color and mono laser printers for home, office, and industry. Bridgewater, New Jersey is the corporate headquarters for Brother in the Americas. It has fully integrated sales, marketing services, manufacturing, research and development capabilities located in the U.S. In addition to its headquarters, Brother has facilities in California, Illinois, and Tennessee, as well as subsidiaries in Canada, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Peru, and Mexico. For more information, visit www.Brother.com.

1 Reads most PES/PHC/PHX embroidery files

2 Compared to SDX125e model

SOURCE Brother International Corporation

Related Links

https://www.brother-usa.com

