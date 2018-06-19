Brother International Corporation Releases Affordable Color Inkjet All-In-One Lineup For The Home Office

"These all-in-one printers offer a lot of functionality without taking up a lot of space," said Phil Lubell, senior director of B2C product marketing at Brother. "The new Work Smart Series delivers the quality expected from Brother along with reliable printing in a compact size, without compromising on connectivity, mobile device printing or paper handling."

Home users enjoy simple access to wireless and mobile capabilities with quick setup for wireless printing from desktop and mobile devices1. The intuitive Work Smart Series offers other key capabilities home and home office users demand, including touchscreen displays, cloud connectivity to print from and scan to popular apps2. Select Work Smart models also provide Near Field Communication (NFC) touch to connect printing and scanning from your mobile device without being connected to a network3.

"This lineup of inkjet all-in-ones was designed specifically with home users in mind – easy setup, multiple connection options, compact size – all at a low cost," said Eric Dahl, director of B2C product marketing. "We heard what our customers needed, and made sure to include these features and functionality in this series."

The newest lineup of Brother inkjet all-in-one printers includes four new models: MFC-J491DW ($79*), MFC-J497DW ($79*), MFC-J690DW ($119*) and MFC-J895DW ($129*). The fleet delivers cost-effective printing choices with both affordable standard- and high-yield replacement cartridges. All new Work Smart models are auto-fulfillment enabled, including options like Brother Refresh and Amazon Dash Replenishment, with replacement ink cartridges automatically shipped to your door before you run out. All models come with free Brother At Your Side customer support for the life of the product.

The new series is available online and at select retailers. For more information about the new lineup, please visit https://www.brother-usa.com/home/printers-fax/work-smart-series.

About Brother International Corporation

Brother (www.brother.com) is a leading provider of document imaging solutions, including award-winning network-ready color and black and white multifunctional products, printers and device-based cloud and mobile technologies. The company's products help home, small and mid-sized businesses increase productivity, improve workflow, and enhance organizational efficiency while helping to reduce costs. Brother printers are consistently recognized as the best in the industry and recently earned PC Magazine's 2017 Readers' Choice and Business Choice awards. The U.S. subsidiary of Japan-based Brother Industries Ltd., Brother International Corporation's "At Your Side" philosophy features a dedication to product quality, customer service and dynamic partnerships. Established in 1954, the company's Bridgewater, N.J. headquarters markets business and industrial products, as well as home appliances. For more information, visit www.brother.com.

Requires connection to a wireless network. Requires an Internet connection and an account with desired service. The mobile device must have NFC capability and run Android OS 4.4 or later.

*Approximate street pricing

