Brothers Osborne To Be Honored With ASCAP Vanguard Award At 57th Annual ASCAP Country Music Awards

"John and TJ Osborne successfully honor the past and the future with their passionate country rock sound," said ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams. "Together with John's masterful guitar picking and TJ's pitch-perfect baritone, they offer a fresh take on the modern country duo. We are thrilled to honor them with the ASCAP Vanguard Award."

The Vanguard Award recognizes ASCAP members whose innovative work is helping to shape the future of music. Previous recipients include Chris Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini, St. Vincent, Third Day, Band of Horses, Sara Bareilles and more.

John and TJ Osborne grew up in a small fishing town in Maryland where they began writing and playing songs for friends and family in their father's shed. John was the first to move to Nashville and when TJ followed two years later, they formed Brothers Osborne as a duo that blended equal parts country and rock into one of the most identifiable sounds to come out of Nashville in recent years.

Brothers Osborne's debut album, Pawn Shop, was released January 2016 and has been certified gold by the RIAA. Pawn Shop features three Grammy-nominated tracks including the platinum certified Top 10 hit "It Ain't My Fault," platinum certified #1 smash hit "Stay a Little Longer," and the top 25 hit, "21 Summer." Their sophomore album, Port Saint Joe, was nominated for Best Country Album at this year's Grammy Awards and features the top 40 singles "Shoot Me Straight" and "I Don't Remember Me (Before You)."

The duo just wrapped their headlining world tour which hit over 40 markets including London, Toronto, New York and Los Angeles. The tour also included three sold-out nights at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville which were recorded for a new album, Live at The Ryman, set to be released October 11. Brothers Osborne are currently on tour with Chris Stapleton as part of the "All American Road Show Tour."

Brothers Osborne reigns as CMA Vocal Duo of the Year and are nominated again at this year's CMA Awards (November 13). In addition, they are nominated for Single of the Year and Music Video of the Year for their collaboration with Dierks Bentley on the reflective rocker "Burning Man" as well as Musical Event of the Year for "All My Favorite People" with Maren Morris. Overall, Brothers Osborne have collected four CMA, five ACM trophies and stand as five-time Grammy nominees.

As previously announced, the 57th annual ASCAP Country Music Awards will include the presentation of the prestigious ASCAP Founders Award to Randy Travis, as well as the ASCAP Country Music Songwriter of the Year, Songwriter/Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Publisher of the Year. Making the evening extra special will be select performances of ASCAP's most performed songs by the award-winning songwriters and/or the artists who recorded them.

