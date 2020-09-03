Broward County Library Launches New South Florida COVID-19 Project

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- South Floridians of all ages are invited to share their COVID-19 experiences by submitting original work to the South Florida COVID-19 Project being assembled by Broward County Library.

In the interest of supporting the community, Broward County Library is gathering material for the South Florida COVID-19 Project, creating a capsule for residents to share their unique work and COVID-19 experience. The library hopes to capture a diverse range of submissions that reflect how the pandemic has impacted the local economy, culture, behavior and values. The capsule as a historical record will memorialize this unique time for future generations.

Journal entries, poems, drawings, music, videos, photos and other media are welcome for consideration in this historic South Florida archive. The submission process is free and requires little time to upload. All materials may be submitted electronically at the South Florida COVID-19 Project web page.

While there is no limit to the number of submissions, creatives are encouraged to be selective. Project guidelines require that the work be original; all rights to the work be owned by the contributor; a short description accompany the work; and that content be appropriate for all ages.

About Broward County Libraries Division

Broward County Libraries Division, named 2020 and 2015 Library of the Year by the Florida Library Association, was founded in 1974 and is the largest library system in Florida by square footage and one of the busiest, with more than 7.5 million walk-in customers visiting its 38 locations annually. Broward County Libraries Division provides convenient access to a full range of innovative and cost-effective services that satisfy the changing needs of the people of Broward County for information, education and recreation. Visit our website, Broward.org/Library, or follow Libraries on Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Broward County Libraries