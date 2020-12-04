Broward County Library's NEA Big Read 2021 Features Poet Laureate Joy Harjo

NEA Big Read 2021 events include a special " NEA Big Read: A Conversation with Joy Harjo " presentation on January 30, 2021 from 2-3PM, EST as well as poetry and art workshops, interactive and American Sign Language book discussions and more. NEA Big Read 2021 kicks off with a special online event, "Celebrating Indigenous Peoples" with Lakota and Anishinaabe storyteller, educator, hoop dancer and recording artist Kevin Locke on January 7, 2021, from 2-3PM, EST.

An American Sunrise: Poems is a nationally best-selling volume of wise, powerful poetry from Harjo, the first Native American Poet Laureate of the United States. She is a member of the Mvskoke/Creek Nation and the author of nine poetry collections, most recently An American Sunrise: Poems, and a memoir, Crazy Brave. Named Poet Laureate of the United States in 2019, Harjo lives in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where she is a Tulsa Artist Fellow saxophone player of the Mvskoke/Creek Nation.

Copies of An American Sunrise: Poems , Out of Wonder and For Every One are available in various formats from Broward County Library .

NEA Big Read is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in Partnership with Arts Midwest. Additional sponsorship is provided by the Broward Public Library Foundation and the Florida Center for the Book .

All events are open to the public but registration is requested.

