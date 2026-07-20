Broward Health and Memorial Healthcare System Donate Five Tons of Emergency Supplies for Venezuela Earthquake Relief

Broward County's two public healthcare systems unite to support disaster recovery

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broward Health and Memorial Healthcare System have united to collect five tons of essential supplies to support families affected by recent earthquakes in Venezuela.

Broward Health and Memorial Healthcare System donate five tons of emergency supplies

"The generosity of our employees reflects the extraordinary compassion that defines Broward Health and Memorial Healthcare System," said Shane Strum, president and CEO of Broward Health and interim CEO of Memorial Healthcare System. "When our two organizations come together, we strengthen our ability to support our community and those affected by the devastating earthquake in Venezuela."

Broward Health and Memorial Healthcare employees collected nonperishable food, baby formula, medical supplies, hygiene products, diapers, blankets and other critical necessities. The supplies have been delivered to a local organization, which is coordinating their shipment to Venezuela to assist ongoing recovery efforts.

"This response continues a longstanding tradition of Broward Health and Memorial coming together to help those affected by natural disasters and other emergencies," said Tim Curtin, vice president of Community Services at Memorial Healthcare System. "Our employees continually amaze me with their ongoing generosity. They are the most benevolent employees of any organization in South Florida."

"Collecting these donations from our numerous locations demonstrates that caring goes beyond the hospital walls," added Jamie Vargas, employee experience manager at Broward Health. "This effort between Broward Health and Memorial Healthcare reflects the compassion of our employees and our shared commitment to helping families recover and rebuild during times of crisis."

Broward Health and Memorial Healthcare System are the two public healthcare systems in Broward County, Florida, operating a combined total of 11 hospitals.

About Broward Health

Broward Health, founded in 1938 and headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, ranks among the 10 largest public healthcare systems in the United States. Nationally recognized for its focus on high-quality care for the residents of Broward County and beyond, Broward Health boasts four hospitals, two trauma centers, was the county's first statutory teaching hospital and has an ever-growing graduate medical education program. It includes more than 50 health centers and physician practices covering virtually every healthcare specialty.

Broward Health never stops working toward its mission of Exceptional Care, Extraordinary Compassion and Everyday Excellence. Driven by more than 11,000 talented employees and physicians who deliver care to all patients, regardless of their ability to pay, Broward Health is one of the largest employers in Broward County with an operating budget of over $2 billion and annually provides over $523 million in charity and uncompensated care.

For more information about Broward Health, visit BrowardHealth.org.

Memorial Healthcare System

South Florida-based Memorial Healthcare System is a national leader in quality care and patient, physician, and employee satisfaction. Its commitment to deeper caring, smarter health and community outreach prioritizes a person-centered approach that has delivered safe, positive outcomes for more than 70 years.

Featuring multi-disciplinary collaboration, research, innovation, and transparency, Memorial is focused on removing barriers, increasing access and providing equitable care. It employs a staff of over 17,500 and operates six hospitals, numerous primary, urgent, and 24/7 care facilities, a health specialty center, and nursing home.

To learn more, visit mhs.net and connect on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Memorial Healthcare System