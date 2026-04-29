MEMORIAL HEALTHCARE SYSTEM REPORTS 178% SURGE IN E-BIKE & E-SCOOTER INJURIES

Low Helmet Use and Increasing Injury Severity Raise Safety Concerns Across All Age Groups

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Physicians at Memorial Healthcare System are raising concerns about a dramatic increase in injuries tied to e-bikes and e-scooters across South Florida, affecting riders of all ages.

Physicians are raising concerns about dramatic increase in injuries tied to e-bikes and e-scooters across South Florida Post this E-bike & E-scooter injuries are up 178%

New data from Memorial shows a 178% increase in e-bike and e-scooter-related injuries from 2024 to 2025, with the trend continuing into 2026. Physicians say the severity of injuries is escalating, with more patients arriving as trauma alerts. Injuries include head trauma, skull fractures, lacerations and orthopedic injuries, some with long-term complications, many of which could have been prevented with simple safety measures.

"We are seeing patients of all ages come in with serious, sometimes life-altering injuries," said Dr. Oliver Lao, Medical Director of Pediatric Trauma Services at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital. "These are not toys. These are motorized vehicles capable of significant speed, and when something goes wrong, the consequences can be devastating."

Memorial's data shows injuries span all age groups, from young children to adults in their 80s. In 2025, 44% of injuries involved patients under 18, meaning the majority of cases occurred in adults. Helmet use remains alarmingly low, with 82% of injured riders treated at Memorial not wearing helmets. These numbers represent trauma alerts, which indicate serious and potentially life-threatening injury. Among pediatric patients, more than half of injuries in 2025 involved children ages 12 to 15, highlighting the risks for middle school and early high school riders.

"We're seeing a rise in injuries across all age groups, including younger riders, which increases the risk for serious outcomes," said Rachele Solomon, Trauma Injury Prevention Coordinator at Memorial Healthcare System. "These devices are faster and more powerful than many people realize, and safety behaviors simply aren't keeping up."

Physicians and injury epidemiologists point to a combination of factors driving the surge: e-bikes are widely available and relatively affordable, often purchased online with little oversight. Many models can reach high speeds, or be modified to go faster, while riders are increasingly using them for everyday transportation, including commuting to work or school.

At the same time, safety practices lag far behind adoption. One of the most concerning gaps is helmet use. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, helmets can reduce head injuries by 48% and serious head injuries by 60%. While helmets are proven to reduce the risk of serious head injury, many riders are not wearing them.

"We know helmets save lives, but not all helmets are created equal," Dr. Lao said. "Some of these devices exceed speeds that standard bike helmets are designed for. Please make sure you are purchasing a helmet that is specified for speeds above 15 mph."

Medical experts stress that prevention starts with rider awareness, proper equipment and understanding the risks associated with these devices. For younger riders, that responsibility often extends to parents and caregivers. Solomon urges families to understand that e-bikes are not recreational toys, but motorized vehicles that require judgment, coordination and awareness of traffic. Riders should know the speed capabilities of the device, follow safety rules and ensure they are prepared to handle real-world conditions.

Equally important is understanding the law. Florida currently requires riders under 16 to wear helmets, and violations can result in citations that may impact future driving privileges. At the same time, new legislation and local ordinances are being proposed and updated across the state, addressing where e-bikes can be ridden, speed limits and safety requirements. Review local ordinances to ensure riders are aware of the laws, which can help individuals and families make safer choices.

"This is a rapidly evolving transportation trend, and safety awareness is still catching up. Doctors, safety experts and communities are working to reduce injuries, but the most immediate impact comes from awareness and prevention," Solomon said. "Communicate the rules of the road, ride predictably and set the standard—no helmet, no ride."

Key Safety Reminders for Riders:

Know your local e-bike laws and ordinances.

Wear a properly fitted helmet designed for higher-speed devices.

Understand the speed and power of your device before riding.

Follow traffic rules and ride predictably.

Ensure younger riders are developmentally ready and supervised.

To learn more about injury prevention or to find the nearest emergency department or urgent care location, visit mhs.net

About Memorial Healthcare System

South Florida-based Memorial Healthcare System is a national leader in quality care and patient, physician, and employee satisfaction. Its commitment to deeper caring, smarter health, and community outreach prioritizes a person-centered approach that has delivered safe, positive outcomes for more than 70 years.

Featuring multi-disciplinary collaboration, research, innovation, and transparency, Memorial is focused on removing barriers, increasing access, and providing equitable care throughout its region. It employs a staff of more than 15,000 and operates six hospitals, numerous primary, urgent, and 24/7 care facilities, a health specialty center, and nursing home.

To learn more, visit mhs.net and connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital is one of the nation's leading pediatric hospitals, offering a comprehensive scope of healthcare services and programs in a caring, compassionate setting designed specifically for children. A level one trauma center, the hospital, part of Memorial Healthcare System, combines advanced technology, the expertise of one of the largest and most diverse groups of board-certified pediatric specialists in the region and a focus on patient and family-centered care to heal the body, mind and spirit.

To learn more, visit jdch.com and connect with @jdchospital on Facebook, X, YouTube and Instagram.

SOURCE Memorial Healthcare System