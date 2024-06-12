Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council Honors Medal of Valor Award Recipients in Tribute to Bravery Ceremony and Luncheon

South Florida nonprofit celebrates the bravery and dedication of Broward County first responders with honoree luncheon

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, May 8th, The Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council hosted its annual Tribute to Bravery Luncheon at the Marriot Harbor Beach Resort & Spa. The event is intended to show respect to Broward County Medal of Valor Award recipients.

Guests were greeted with a welcome reception, followed by the ceremony and luncheon where Broward County first responders were presented with the Medal of Valor Award in acknowledgement of their various acts of courage, bravery, and compassion. The award is in recognition of first responders who sacrifice their safety for the lives of others, honoring their oath and protecting their communities.

"Every day, these extraordinary individuals willingly put themselves in harm's way, displaying unwavering acts of bravery and resilience in the face of adversity," said Valerie Silverman, Chief of Staff for the Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council. "In the heart of danger, they shine as beacons of hope, reminding us that true heroes walk among us, wearing badges of honor and helmets of courage."

"First responders are the backbone of our community, ensuring the safety of our families, businesses, and schools," added Andy Mitchell, Chairman of the Board for the Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council. "Despite the uncertainties they face with every call, they approach each day with dedication and passion, honoring the oath they've taken to protect and serve."

Vice Chairman Lewis Stahl added, "We depend on our first responders for so much. They uphold law and order and are always the first ones at the scene to help. They should be respected for their dedication and bravery."

Medal of Valor Award Recipients:

Sergeant Mike Brady , Sergeant Marc Corsello , Deputy Sean Bonilla , Deputy Yasel Gutierrez , Deputy Timothy Roberts , Deputy Jake Rodriguez , and Deputy Viktor Coralic ( Broward Sheriff's Office SWAT/ TITAN unit) rescued a young boy from his suicidal father armed with a handgun, saving the life of the father as well.

, Sergeant , Deputy , Deputy , Deputy , Deputy , and Deputy ( Sheriff's Office SWAT/ TITAN unit) rescued a young boy from his suicidal father armed with a handgun, saving the life of the father as well. Officer Jonathan Brooks and Officer Griffin Jossfolk (Sunrise Police Department) jumped into a canal to save a driver who had suffered a medical episode and driven off the road into the water.

and Officer (Sunrise Police Department) jumped into a canal to save a driver who had suffered a medical episode and driven off the road into the water. Detective Jean Saint Amour ( Coconut Creek Police Department) was one of the first on the scene of a severe motor vehicle crash, applying a tourniquet to the leg of a woman who had been injured in the crash and helping to save her life.

( Police Department) was one of the first on the scene of a severe motor vehicle crash, applying a tourniquet to the leg of a woman who had been injured in the crash and helping to save her life. Officer Christopher Sanchez and Officer Nicholas Tighe ( Pembroke Pines Police Department) put themselves in harm's way to protect the ex-wife and son of a man who seemingly intended to kill them both.

and Officer ( Police Department) put themselves in harm's way to protect the ex-wife and son of a man who seemingly intended to kill them both. Officer Dondrell Luberice , Officer Ty Morgan , and Officer Patrick Schlachter ( Coconut Creek Police Department) answered a 911 call at an apartment complex after a man saw his neighbor hanging from his balcony after a suicide attempt and rescued him.

, Officer , and Officer ( Police Department) answered a 911 call at an apartment complex after a man saw his neighbor hanging from his balcony after a suicide attempt and rescued him. Deputy Sheriff James Powell and retired Deputy Sheriff Richard Klima ( Broward Sheriff's Office Airport District) physically removed glass shards from the hands of a woman who was cutting her own throat and risks, cutting the deputies in the process. They were able to save her life.

and retired Deputy Sheriff ( Sheriff's Office Airport District) physically removed glass shards from the hands of a woman who was cutting her own throat and risks, cutting the deputies in the process. They were able to save her life. Officer Shaun Fowler and Officer Michael Delucia ( Hollywood Police Department) gave emergency medical treatment to people with gunshot injuries during a shooting on a crowded boardwalk and collected video evidence to try and locate the suspect.

and Officer ( Police Department) gave emergency medical treatment to people with gunshot injuries during a shooting on a crowded boardwalk and collected video evidence to try and locate the suspect. Deputy Sheriff Patrick Keegan ( Broward Sheriff's Office Weston District) leapt into a deep, vegetation-heavy and dark canal in an attempt to save a man who had fallen under the surface, only giving up when Fire Rescue suggested the victim was likely deceased and Deputy Keegan was only putting himself in greater danger by continuing.

( Sheriff's Office Weston District) leapt into a deep, vegetation-heavy and dark canal in an attempt to save a man who had fallen under the surface, only giving up when Fire Rescue suggested the victim was likely deceased and Deputy Keegan was only putting himself in greater danger by continuing. Sergeant Louis Mastandrea Jr ( Hillsboro Beach Police Department) intervened when an elderly woman attempted to jump from the roof of her ten-story building, ultimately pulling her from the roof's edge and lifting her to safety.

( Police Department) intervened when an elderly woman attempted to jump from the roof of her ten-story building, ultimately pulling her from the roof's edge and lifting her to safety. Sergeant Gilberto Monzon , Officer Tyler Reik , and Trooper Daniel Lopez ( Coral Springs Police Department and Florida Highway Patrol) rapidly decelerated and derailed a wrong-way driver after multiple emergency attempts to get his attention failed.

, Officer , and Trooper ( Police Department and Highway Patrol) rapidly decelerated and derailed a wrong-way driver after multiple emergency attempts to get his attention failed. Detective Sergeant Andrew Gianino ( Lighthouse Point Police Department) engaged in lifesaving efforts to evacuate the occupants of a residence that had been severely damaged by the catastrophic crash of Broward Sheriff's Office Air Rescue 85.

( Police Department) engaged in lifesaving efforts to evacuate the occupants of a residence that had been severely damaged by the catastrophic crash of Sheriff's Office Air Rescue 85. Deputy Mitchell Machado ( Broward Sheriff's Office Pompano Beach District) was blown back by an explosion on the day of the Air Rescue 85 crash, but miraculously suffered no injuries and continued evacuating everyone in close proximity that he could.

( Sheriff's Office Pompano Beach District) was blown back by an explosion on the day of the Air Rescue 85 crash, but miraculously suffered no injuries and continued evacuating everyone in close proximity that he could. Captain Jean-Paul Rebour , Driver-Engineer Christiano Hottz , and Firefighter/Paramedic Roberto Di Piazza from Engine 27. Lieutenant Giovanny Medina , and Firefighter Paramedic Dayana Espinal from Rescue 227 ( Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Fire Rescue) forced entry into an apartment building on fire and rescued an elderly woman who had been trapped, leading her to make a full recovery.

, Driver-Engineer , and Firefighter/Paramedic Roberto Di Piazza from Engine 27. Lieutenant , and Firefighter Paramedic Dayana Espinal from Rescue 227 ( Sheriff's Office Department of Fire Rescue) forced entry into an apartment building on fire and rescued an elderly woman who had been trapped, leading her to make a full recovery. Officer Juan Giraldo ( Fort Lauderdale Police Department) swam towards a man struggling to stay afloat in the treacherous rip currents, calming him and bringing him securely to dry land.

( Police Department) swam towards a man struggling to stay afloat in the treacherous rip currents, calming him and bringing him securely to dry land. Officer Ryan Carr and Officer Mariano Restaino ( Seminole Police Department) chased a carjacking suspect on foot and apprehended him, recovering a firearm and stolen vehicles.

and Officer ( Police Department) chased a carjacking suspect on foot and apprehended him, recovering a firearm and stolen vehicles. The entire Miramar Police Department K9 Unit which includes K9 Sergeant Mark D'Angelo , K9 Officer Heidy Arias , K9 Officer Michael Delosrios , K9 Officer Brandon Dejesus , K9 Officer Edel Esponda , and K9 Officer Xavier Osorio ( Miramar Police Department K9 Unit) located and detained multiple shooters, assisted in area searches of violent suspects, and detained armed individuals who had driven through a resident's backyard in a stolen vehicle.

Police Department K9 Unit which includes K9 Sergeant , K9 Officer , K9 Officer , K9 Officer , K9 Officer , and K9 Officer ( Police Department K9 Unit) located and detained multiple shooters, assisted in area searches of violent suspects, and detained armed individuals who had driven through a resident's backyard in a stolen vehicle. Terryson Jackson ( Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Fire Rescue and Emergency Services) was lost in the tragic helicopter failure of the Air rescue 85 team, where he was a flight medic. Before the crash, he told his firefighter that everything was going to be okay. His strength and courage made an everlasting impact, and he is deeply missed.

The Tribute to Bravery Ceremony served as a profound reminder of the incredible dedication by Broward County's first responders. Through their heroic actions, the stories of these Medal of Valor recipients highlight the remarkable courage and selflessness that define these everyday heroes and exemplify the true spirit of service and sacrifice.

About Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council

Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization with a mission to support the first responders of Broward County. The Advisory Council's primary mission is to provide financial assistance to the families of Broward County first responders who are killed or permanently disabled in the line of duty. Over the years, the focus evolved to invest more deeply in those on whom we depend for so much. Working closely with the Broward County Sheriff and Chiefs, the Advisory Council provides funding for state-of-the-art technology and equipment, specialized training, and wellness programs for these dedicated public servants. The Advisory Council is also committed to community outreach and support programs that focus on improving the lives of first responders, their families, and the communities they serve. For more information or to become a member, visit https://www.browardsheriffsadvisorycouncil.com

