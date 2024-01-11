Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council Hosts Annual Sharing With Others Turkey Distribution for Families in Broward County

News provided by

Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council

11 Jan, 2024, 08:41 ET

Local nonprofit extends a helping hand to families in need with a traditional Thanksgiving meal 

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Broward Sheriff Advisory Council, in partnership with the Broward Sheriff's Office, hosted its annual Sharing with Others Turkey Distribution on Saturday, November 18, 2023, providing Thanksgiving meals to Broward County families in South Florida.

BSAC members, their families, and BSO volunteer to distribute Thanksgiving Meals
BSO Officer loads a turkey into a car
Held at the BSO Ron Cochran Public Safety Building in Fort Lauderdale, families were greeted by the organization and members of the Broward Sheriff's Office who joined in a day full of generosity, distributing turkeys and fixings to prepare a traditional Thanksgiving spread. In the spirt of giving, the Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council raised over $40,000 to provide Broward County families, selected by School Resource Deputies, with the necessities to celebrate the holiday and enjoy one of the year's best home-cooked meals. This event contributes to numerous initiatives that work to strengthen the cooperative bond between first responders and the community.

"Thanksgiving is a time for families to come together, create cherished traditions, and build lasting relationships," shared Andy Mitchell, Chairman for the Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council. "It was a joy to give back and make this holiday a lot brighter for these families."

Community Outreach is one of the five areas of the Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council, dedicated to improving the lives of children and families. Working closely with public safety agencies, the Council develops programs that promote positive relationships and foster communication, trust, and public safety.

"A key component of our organization is to support our community," shared Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council Chief of Staff, Valerie Silverman. "We were proud to honor our mission and make an impact this holiday season." 

About Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council

Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization with a mission to support the first responders of Broward County. It provides injured or killed first responders and their families with financial assistance. The Council also develops and offers programs to strengthen the connection between the community and responders. It focuses on improving the community as a whole by providing it with a host of initiatives, such as specialized training courses for Broward first responders, wellness programs for first responders, and community outreach. For more information or to become a member, visit https://www.browardsheriffsadvisorycouncil.com

Media Contact:
Valerie Silverman
9549606083
371126@email4pr.com

SOURCE Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council

