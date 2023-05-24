Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council Hosts Tribute to Bravery Luncheon to Honor Medal of Valor Award Recipients

South Florida nonprofit organization honors Broward County's first responders for extraordinary acts of bravery

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council hosted its annual Tribute to Bravery Medal of Valor Awards Luncheon on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at the Lauderdale Yacht Club to honor the Medal of Valor Award recipients in Broward County.

Lauderhill Police Department receiving Medal of Valor Award from Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council at the 2023 Tribute to Bravery Luncheon Miramar Police Department Fort Lauderdale Police Department receiving Medal of Valor Award from Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council at the 2023 Tribute to Bravery Luncheon

Distinguished guests were greeted with a welcome reception from 11 am-12 pm, followed by the program from 12 pm-1:30 pm. During the ceremony, Broward County first responders were presented with the Medal of Valor Award in recognition of their acts of bravery and courage in the line of duty. This award is the Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council's highest accolade, reflecting the daily sacrifices of those who serve and protect their community. As part of the event, each heroic act was read while paying tribute to the extraordinary acts of all recipients.

"Awarding the brave men and women of Broward County was a wonderful opportunity to honor those who keep our community safe," shared Andy Mitchell, Chairman of the Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council. "We were so proud to share our gratitude and commitment to our organization's mission to protect the lives of those who protect us."

"Hosting a luncheon and award ceremony dedicated to our local heroes is one of the many ways we strive to support law enforcement, fire rescue, and other first responders in Broward County," shared Valerie Silverman, Chief of Staff of the Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council.

During the program the Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council paid homage to Pembroke Pines Police Officer Charles Herring. The Council had the great privilege to recently approve immediate funds to support the family and honor the service of the fallen officer.

Silverman added, "Making the selfless decision to put yourself at risk takes enormous courage and commitment to the oath. We honor the fallen with our deepest gratitude and thank all first responders for their daily sacrifices."

Medal of Valor Award Recipients:

Firefighter/Paramedic David Jordan, Firefighter/Paramedic Jordyne Steele ( Broward Sheriff's Office, Fire Rescue Emergency Services) rescued a patient in a high-speed rollover auto accident in Boynton Beach .

Sheriff's Office, Fire Rescue Emergency Services) rescued a patient in a high-speed rollover auto accident in . Lieutenant Dan Suarez ( Broward Sheriff's Office, Fire Rescue, Fire Boat 6) supervised an operation to rescue individuals on a sinking vessel off Dania Beach Pier .

( Sheriff's Office, Fire Rescue, Fire Boat 6) supervised an operation to rescue individuals on a sinking vessel off . Lieutenant Louis Berman (Sunrise Police Department) saved a missing elderly man from a canal bank of an apartment complex.

(Sunrise Police Department) saved a missing elderly man from a canal bank of an apartment complex. K-9 Officer Xavier Osorio ( Miramar Police Department) assisted in the apprehension of four subjects from a drive-by shooting.

( Police Department) assisted in the apprehension of four subjects from a drive-by shooting. Officer Juan Correa , Officer Corey Moore ( Fort Lauderdale Police Department) responded to an in-progress stabbing, apprehended the subject, and rendered aid to four victims.

, Officer ( Police Department) responded to an in-progress stabbing, apprehended the subject, and rendered aid to four victims. Officer Sam Ramos ( Lauderhill Police Department) assisted in the apprehension of an armed subject at a 7-11 convenience store.

( Police Department) assisted in the apprehension of an armed subject at a 7-11 convenience store. Firefighter/Paramedic Bryan Aparicio ( Broward Sheriff's Office, Fire Rescue) rescued his girlfriend from a burning vehicle following a motor vehicle collision in Palm Beach County .

Sheriff's Office, Fire Rescue) rescued his girlfriend from a burning vehicle following a motor vehicle collision in . Sergeant Andres Lopez , Detectives William Higuita , Christopher Komp , and Scott Kushi , Officer Erik Guy ( Pembroke Pines Police Department) assisted in the pursuit and lifesaving measures of a wanted suspect for the kidnapping of his girlfriend.

, Detectives , , and , Officer ( Police Department) assisted in the pursuit and lifesaving measures of a wanted suspect for the kidnapping of his girlfriend. Lieutenant Ryan Marken , Sergeant Dante Tanfulla, and Officer Justin Abram ( Coconut Creek Police Department) rescued a woman who drove her car into a lake at Tradewinds Park.

, Sergeant Dante Tanfulla, and Officer ( Police Department) rescued a woman who drove her car into a lake at Tradewinds Park. Deputy Sheriff Alex Ferraro , Deputy Sheriff Sean Flynn , Deputy Sheriff Christopher Anca ( Broward Sheriff's Office, North Lauderdale ) located and saved a victim from drowning in a canal after attempting to take her life.

About Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council

Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization with a mission to support the first responders of Broward County. It provides injured or killed first responders and their families with financial assistance. The Council also develops and offers programs to strengthen the connection between the community and responders. It focuses on improving the community as a whole by providing it with a host of initiatives, such as specialized training courses for Broward first responders, wellness programs for first responders, and community outreach. For more information or to become a member, visit https://www.browardsheriffsadvisorycouncil.com.

