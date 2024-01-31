Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council Partnered with the Broward Sheriff's Office and Sheriff's Foundation of Broward County to Host Annual Shopping with the Sheriff for 200 Children

Local nonprofits bring together law enforcement and children in the community to celebrate the spirit of the holiday season with annual shopping spree and festivities

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council, along with the Broward Sheriff's Office and Sheriff's Foundation of Broward County, hosted their annual Shopping with the Sheriff event on Thursday, December 14, 2023, providing a holiday shopping experience for two hundred children in South Florida.

Sheriff helping children pick toys at Shopping with the Sheriff event BSAC staff and members volunteering at Shopping with the Sheriff event

Held at the Walmart Supercenter in Fort Lauderdale, elementary-age children were greeted by Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony and volunteers across all areas of the Broward Sheriff's Office, including sworn and civilian staff, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel, and members of the Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council and the Sheriff's Foundation of Broward County for a day full of holiday shopping. Each child was provided with $200 to spend. In addition, each child received lunch and a toiletry bag donated by Procter and Gamble. Nike representatives were also in attendance to distribute Nike memorabilia. This event is one of many programs geared toward strengthening cooperative relationships between first responders and the many diverse communities of Broward County.

"By looking at the smiles on the kids' faces, you could see how much joy it brought to them," shared Mike Triggiano, Vice Chairman of the Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council. "This was significant for us because giving back is what the holiday season is all about."

The Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council's Community Outreach program, amongst five others, is devoted to fortifying robust connections within the diverse communities of Broward County. This initiative focuses on establishing meaningful relationships by funding various programs that enhance communication, trust, and contribute to overall public safety.

"Empowering the collaboration between law enforcement and children is crucial, as it lays the foundation for safer communities and a brighter future, where trust and understanding thrive," shared Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council Chief of Staff, Valerie Silverman. "This event was a wonderful opportunity to bring the joy of the holiday season to our local youth and end the year on a positive note."

About Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council

Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization with a mission to support the first responders of Broward County. The Advisory Council's primary mission is to provide financial assistance to the families of Broward County first responders who are killed or permanently disabled in the line of duty. Over the years, the focus evolved to invest more deeply in those on whom we depend for so much. Working closely with the Broward County Sheriff and Chiefs, the Advisory Council provides funding for state-of-the-art technology and equipment, specialized training, and wellness programs for these dedicated public servants. The Advisory Council is also committed to community and support programs that focus on improving the lives of first responders and their families. For more information or to become a member, visit https://www.browardsheriffsadvisorycouncil.com .

