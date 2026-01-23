Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council Partners with Fort Lauderdale Police Department, Lauderhill Police Department, Pembroke Pines Police Department, and Florida Highway Patrol to Host Annual Holiday Shop with a Cop

Local law enforcement agencies and BSAC members came together to strengthen community trust and create a memorable holiday experience for over 100 local children

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council (BSAC), in partnership with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, Lauderhill Police Department, Pembroke Pines Police Department, and Florida Highway Patrol, hosted its annual Holiday Shop with a Cop event on Saturday, December 6, 2025, bringing together law enforcement officers, first responders, and BSAC members to create a special holiday experience for over 100 deserving children across Broward County.

Local kids at Target for BSAC's Shop with a Cop Fort Lauderdale Police Department, Bullseye, and local children at BSAC's Shop with a Cop

Held at the Target store located at 3200 N. Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale, children selected by their School Resource Officers arrived early in the morning to be paired one-on-one with law enforcement officers for a personalized shopping experience. Each child received a $200 shopping spree, a toiletry bag sponsored by Target, along with the opportunity to meet Santa, Mrs. Clause, and Bullseye, Target's iconic mascot.

The event also featured Lights & Sirens, a new and festive vehicle competition this year, where participating agencies decorated their patrol vehicles with creative holiday themes. The friendly competition highlighted the strong collaboration among agencies while adding an extra layer of excitement and holiday spirit for the children and families in attendance. Fort Lauderdale Police Department earned first place, followed by Lauderhill Police Department in second place and Pembroke Pines Police Department in third.

"Partnering with our local law enforcement to bring joy to these children in our Broward County community is one of our most cherished moments of the year," shared Valerie Silverman, Executive Director of the Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council. "At its heart, Shop with a Cop is about showing kids they are seen, valued, and supported by the very people who serve and protect their community. These moments matter, and they stay with children long after the holidays are over."

After shopping, the special guests gathered for a special tree lighting ceremony featuring personalized ornaments bearing each child's name, as a symbol of unity and community.

"The collaboration we see here reflects the heart of community policing," shared Andy Mitchell, Chairman of the Board for the Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council. "When agencies come together with a shared mission, we're able to create moments that truly matter for children and families in our community."

Shop with a Cop is one of several BSAC initiatives designed to strengthen relationships between first responders and the diverse communities they serve while promoting trust, communication, and public safety throughout Broward County.

About the Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council:

The Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the first responders of Broward County. Its core mission is to provide financial assistance to the families of first responders who are killed or permanently disabled in the line of duty.

Over time, the Council's focus has expanded to include broader investments in the first responders who serve and protect our communities. In partnership with the Broward County Sheriff and Police Chiefs, the Advisory Council funds state-of-the-art equipment and technology, specialized training, community outreach, and wellness initiatives; efforts that enhance their ability to serve and protect, and in turn, help safeguard the well-being of Broward County.

The Advisory Council remains steadfast in its mission: Protecting Those Who Protect Us.

For more information, visit www.browardsheriffsadvisorycouncil.com.

