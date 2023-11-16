Broward Teachers Union Announces Early Endorsement of Dr. Barbara Sharief for Florida Senate, District 35

DAVIE, Fla., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Broward Teachers Union (BTU) announced their endorsement to replace outgoing Senator Lauren Book in District 35. Dr. Barbara Sharief was the clear choice for Broward's teachers. There are 17,915 Certified Teachers in Broward County . Anna Fusco, President of the Broward Teachers Union, presented Dr. Sharief with their endorsement at the Union Hall along with the union's leadership.

Dr. Sharief said, "I am proud to receive the endorsement of the Broward Teachers Union and look forward to bringing the voices of our hard-working Teachers and Educational Support personnel with me to Tallahassee."

This major early endorsement is another blow to Dr. Sharief's challengers Rodney Jacobs Jr. and Chad Klitzman as they try to get their campaigns off the ground. Dr. Sharief recently released polling data that shows her with a forty-point lead over her two challengers and she released a large list of Elected and Union Officials, and Democratic Party activists, who have also endorsed her campaign a year early.

Dr. Sharief advocated for increased compensation for teachers, administrators, and support staff to keep up with the rising cost of living. When she spoke to the union, she emphasized the need for Florida to lead in teacher pay, expressing concern over losing educators to other states due to underfunding and redirecting funds from public schools to private institutions. Dr. Sharief underscored the importance of education as a pathway to success, criticizing the politicization of Florida's education system, which she believes fosters division rather than unity.

Dr. Sharief said, "I would not be where I am today if it wasn't for the opportunities, I was given by my teachers who helped me succeed in school. Educators are unsung heroes and should be honored as such."

The Broward Teachers Union (BTU) is a labor union representing teachers and educational support personnel in Broward County, Florida. The BTU fights for better pay, better work environments, equal access to healthcare and cost of living increase to make living in Florida more affordable for educators. It serves as the collective bargaining agent for its members in the Broward County Public Schools system and their advocacy protects students as well.

To learn more about Dr. Barbara Sharief, visit shariefforflorida.com and follow @drbarbarasharief on social media. For interview requests or more information please contact: 954-743-9240, [email protected]

