Brown Advisory Launches Tax-Exempt Sustainable Bond Fund

BALTIMORE, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Advisory, an independent investment management and strategic advisory firm, announces the launch of the Brown Advisory Tax-Exempt Sustainable Bond Fund (the "Fund"). This is an additional vehicle of the Brown Advisory Tax-Exempt Sustainable Fixed Income Strategy that has been in operation since 2014. The Fund seeks to maximize total return by investing in municipal bonds that demonstrate clear, tangible positive impact. The Fund trades under the ticker BITEX.

The Brown Advisory Tax-Exempt Sustainable Bond Fund is a concentrated portfolio of the managers' best ideas, identified through integrated fundamental and ESG research, and which the managers believe has the potential to deliver attractive and tax-efficient risk-adjusted returns over time. The Fund is managed by Steve Shutz, CFA and Amy Hauter, CFA.

"We believe that the municipal bond market is particularly well suited to deliver environmental and social impact without sacrificing performance," said Amy Hauter, a portfolio manager of the Fund. "Investors looking for tax-exempt income will be able to look to this fund to provide them with an option to achieve their investment and impact goals."

"We are pleased to make the Tax-Exempt Sustainable Bond Fund available to investors," said Tim Hathaway, Head of U.S Institutional Business at Brown Advisory. "Brown Advisory has a long history in sustainable investing and in delivering sustainable investment options to investors. The demand for high quality solutions in sustainable investing has driven us to launch this fund in an effort to better serve investors who are seeking more of these options in today's market."

Brown Advisory has been committed to sustainable investing for over a decade, with over $6 billion assets in sustainable investing mandates and $643 million specifically in sustainable fixed income mandates. This new fund complements Brown Advisory's commitment to ESG strategies across both fixed income and equity asset classes and was launched to meet client demand for ESG-oriented investment options.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. Investments in debt securities typically decrease in value when interest rates rise. This risk is usually greater for longer-term debt securities. The Fund is non-diversified meaning its assets may be concentrated in fewer individual holdings than diversified funds. Municipal securities may decrease in value during times when tax rates are falling. The Fund's investments are affected by changes in federal income tax rates applicable to, or the continuing federal tax-exempt status of, interest income on municipal obligations. In addition, the Fund is susceptible to risks from investments in derivatives, municipal securities, and its investments in other investment companies. The Fund is new and has limited operating history.

Click here for a current prospectus. Please read and consider it carefully before investing. You may obtain a hardcopy of the prospectus by calling 1-800- 540-6807. Click here for index and financial term definitions.

The Brown Advisory funds are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc. 1290 Broadway, Suite 1100, Denver, CO 80203. Brown Advisory Funds and ALPS are not affiliated.

