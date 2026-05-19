Brown Bacon AI Launches Private AI Assistant for Wine Market Council

Brown Bacon AI powers Wine Market Council's new assistant, delivering on–demand industry insights, multilingual member support, and measurable marketing growth.

OMAHA, Neb. & NAPA, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Bacon AI, the industry leader in private AI solutions for wine and hospitality, today announced the successful launch of its strategic partnership with Wine Market Council, the premier source of U.S. wine consumer insights. The Wine Market Council–branded AI assistant, powered by Brown Bacon AI, went live in November 2025 and, since launch, has helped members, prospects, and industry professionals access WMC research and resources efficiently.

Brown Bacon AI & Wine Market Council Use Case

Built as a private, brand-trained AI assistant, the platform communicates in Wine Market Council's voice and gives users natural-language access to WMC reports, data, and member information. The assistant supports prospective member questions, gives members 24/7 access to research, enables multilingual interactions, and supports automated, on-brand social media communication across key channels.

Since launch, Wine Market Council has reported organic social media gains supported by Brown Bacon AI's automation, including 120% growth in Facebook views, 320% growth in Facebook content interactions, 416% average growth on Instagram, and 315% average growth on LinkedIn.

"These results show how powerful it is when rigorous wine research meets intelligent, automated communication," said Dr. Liz Thach, MW, President of Wine Market Council. "Partnering with Brown Bacon AI allows us to offer a secure, Wine Market Council-voiced AI that guides potential members, helps members find reports and data, and shares our insights more effectively on social media."

Built on Brown Bacon AI's "Your Data, Your AI" architecture, the assistant is private, encrypted, and designed so client data is not used to train public AI models. It is tuned to WMC's tone, terminology, research framework, and member needs.

"Wine Market Council is the benchmark for wine consumer and trade research," said Aimee Arnold, Co-Founder, CMO, Chief Wine Officer, and Sommelier at Brown Bacon AI. "We're thrilled to help them extend that leadership into AI with a secure, multilingual assistant that speaks in WMC's voice, makes data easier to use, and drives measurable growth across social channels."

"This is exactly what private, brand-trained AI should do—make world-class data easier to use while protecting it," added Tony Arnold, Co-Founder and CEO of Brown Bacon AI.

For more information, visit https://www.brownbacon.com and https://www.winemarketcouncil.com .

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SOURCE Brown Bacon AI