Brown Harris Stevens and FirstTeam® Launch Strategic Marketing Partnership to Expand Reach and Drive Growth

Two leading independent brokerages join forces to expand marketing reach, elevate listings, and create new opportunities across key U.S. markets

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Harris Stevens and FirstTeam® are proud to announce a strategic multi-year marketing partnership uniting two of the nation's most distinguished independent brokerages on the East and West Coasts.

As the premier privately held real estate firm on the East Coast with more than 154 years of success, Brown Harris Stevens brings a longstanding reputation for excellence, innovation, and high-touch client service. For 50 years, FirstTeam®, a market leader in Southern California and beyond, has shared the same commitment to quality, a strong culture of agent support, and strategic growth.

Together, the two firms represent more than 5,000 agents across more than 70 offices in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Connecticut, California, Arizona and Washington. Both are proud members of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World.

The partnership will create new opportunities for cross-marketing initiatives, advertising, public relations, networking, and shared insights designed to expand exposure for agents, clients, and listings in key target markets across the country.

By tapping into each firm's existing strengths while building new initiatives together, Brown Harris Stevens and FirstTeam® aim to create a stronger network for growth and visibility.

"By leveraging the resources, expertise, and market presence that already exist across both firms — and pairing that with new collaborative initiatives — we can create a shared platform that drives meaningful value for agents, clients, and the properties we represent," said Matthew Leone, Chief Marketing Officer of Brown Harris Stevens.

"This partnership represents two respected independent brokerages choosing collaboration over competition, coming together to expand opportunities, elevate how we market listings, and ultimately deliver greater value to both our agents and clients," said Lauren Henss, Vice President of Marketing & Strategic Initiatives at FirstTeam®.

"In an industry where increasing consolidation is limiting choice for buyers, sellers, and agents, this collaboration serves to broaden our services in a very significant way," said Bess Freedman, CEO of Brown Harris Stevens.

"Brokerages that are focused on long-term growth should be finding ways to align, not compete," said Michele Harrington, CEO of FirstTeam®. "Our markets share strong fundamentals, and this partnership is just the beginning of what we can build together."

About Brown Harris Stevens

Brown Harris Stevens (BHS) is one of the most prominent privately held real estate firms in the world. Established in 1873, BHS has historically dominated the luxury, high-end market. With more than 2,500 agents across the East Coast, the company oversees the sale of marquee properties worldwide, including property management and new development marketing, from its headquarters in New York City and its offices throughout the Tristate area, Palm Beach, and Miami. Learn more at www.bhsusa.com.

About FirstTeam®

FirstTeam® is a premier real estate brokerage and a founding member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE), boasting a 50-year legacy of excellence and market leadership. Its Behind the Agent™ philosophy empowers agents with advanced marketing strategy, technology, and comprehensive support to deliver exceptional client service and achieve unprecedented career success. Since 1976, FirstTeam® has earned the trust of more than 250,000 home buyers and sellers, solidifying its reputation as one of the largest independent brokerages. To learn more, visit: FirstTeam.com

Media contact:

Kayleigh Lentz

Co-Communications

[email protected]

(914) 666-0066 x111

SOURCE FirstTeam®