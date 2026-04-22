FirstTeam® Expands Agent Advantage with Zillow Preview

Turning visibility into a growth opportunity with premium exposure to millions of buyers

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading independent real estate brokerage FirstTeam® announced today that it has joined Zillow Previewsm, a new way to bring pre-market home listings into the open, earlier in the listing process.

As part of the platform, FirstTeam® agents can now publicly pre-market their listings on Zillow and Trulia before they go active in accordance with local MLS policies, reaching millions of buyers at the earliest stage of interest and giving consumers access to listings that were not being widely distributed before.

"At FirstTeam®, we've always believed in getting the most eyeballs on our listings when we represent our clients. Doing this deal with Zillow was a no-brainer," said Michele Harrington, CEO of FirstTeam®. "Zillow Preview gives our agents access to more exposure than any other platform out there. When they asked us to be one of their affiliate brokers, the answer was obvious."

Partnering with Zillow on Zillow Preview gives FirstTeam® a differentiated way to help its agents win listings by offering sellers public exposure of their pre-market listings on the largest online real estate marketplace in the U.S., with an average of 235 million unique monthly users. With 70% of buyers and sellers using Zillow at some point in their journey, being part of Zillow Preview offers endless opportunities for agents and their clients.

"Zillow Preview gives our team access to millions of highly engaged buyers on the largest real estate platform in the country, reinforcing our commitment to independence and to putting our agents first," said Harrington. "In this rapidly changing market, independence is a competitive advantage, allowing our agents to move faster, win more business, and giving us a powerful edge in recruiting and retention."

"Zillow Preview gives agents a clear advantage: more eyes on their listings earlier, the ability to build momentum before a home officially goes live," said Errol Samuelson, chief industry development officer, Zillow. "We believe in an open, transparent market that puts consumers and agents first — FirstTeam embodies that thinking, and this partnership reflects it."

FirstTeam® boasts more than 52 offices and over 2,300 sales agents in California, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington. For more information, visit https://firstteam.com/.

Media Contact:

Kayleigh Lentz

Co-Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE FirstTeam®