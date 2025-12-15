Brown Plus Acquires Ross Buehler Falk & Company, LLP, Effective January 1, 2026

Strengthening Presence in Lancaster and the Central Pennsylvania Region

FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective January 1, 2026, Ross Buehler Falk & Company, LLP (RBF) will be joining Brown Plus, adding 24 team members to the Firm.

"Joining Brown Plus allows us to expand our capacity to serve clients and deliver advisory services that will complement the services we already provide," said Jeffrey Bleacher, Managing Partner at RBF. "When we decided on this merger, we knew that we wanted a Firm that shared our client service philosophy and had a great culture, which made choosing Brown Plus an easy decision for us. They are well-known in our community for caring for their clients and their people, which is what we want for the continued legacy of our Firm."

Founded in 1985, RBF has been committed to providing clients with innovative solutions tailored to their business and financial goals while building long-term relationships based on personal attention and integrity. The Firm has strong roots in the Lancaster community and celebrated their 40th year in business this year.

"We are excited for RBF to join the Brown Plus team. They have a track record of client success, but more than that, they share the same values that we do as a Firm," said Ken Wolfe, President and Managing Principal at Brown Plus. "For us, this is a strategic acquisition to help us grow in the Lancaster market, strengthening our presence in the region while aligning with a firm that believes in caring for their people in the same way that we do."

Brown Plus is a leading accounting and advisory firm headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, with additional offices in Hanover and Lancaster, Pennsylvania, as well as Frederick and Westminster, Maryland. With the merger, Brown Plus will now be comprised of 166 team members, including 22 Principals with current RBF Partners, Sean Smith and Jeffrey Groff, joining Brown Plus as Principals.

After enjoying over 40 years of serving clients and the Lancaster community, Jeffrey Bleacher will be retiring to begin his next adventure. During his time with RBF, including 17 years as Managing Partner, Bleacher has navigated the rapid pace of change in the accounting industry, as well as major shifts in technology and the increasing complexity of the regulatory environment. He leaves a legacy of success and has built a foundation for RBF to continue forward in the future as a part of Brown Plus.

Effective January 1, 2026, RBF will operate as Brown Plus. Brown Plus intends on retaining the RBF Lancaster office through the end of the 2026 tax season, at which time, there will be an integration with the current Brown Plus Lancaster location.

ABOUT BROWN PLUS

Brown Plus is a leading accounting and advisory firm, providing attest, tax and advisory services to clients across the United States. Brown Plus is nationally ranked a Top 300 accounting firm, the #3 Best Accounting Firm to Work For in the mid-sized category and a Top Regional Firm in the Mid-Atlantic. Brown Plus is regionally ranked the #1 Best Company to Work For in Maryland in 2025, and the Firm was also named the #3 Best Place to Work in PA in the medium-sized company category in 2025. Learn more at www.brownplus.com.

