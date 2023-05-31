Brownsville Public Utilities Board receives $5 million WaterSMART grant

Funds will improve water supply reliability, conserve water, and increase energy efficiency through the implementation of advanced metering infrastructure technology

BOULDER, Colo., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- E Source, a leader in advancing utility technology projects, is pleased to announce that Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) in Brownsville, Texas, has been awarded a WaterSMART grant from the US Bureau of Reclamation. The $5 million grant will allow the utility to implement an advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) solution.

BPUB's AMI installation will replace more than 17,500 manual-read meters with smart meters. And the utility will retrofit almost 40,000 additional meters with AMI-compatible registers and endpoints. This upgrade will enable near-real-time monitoring of water usage, leak detection, and management. By proactively addressing leaks and reducing water loss, BPUB aims to conserve 2,103 acre-feet of water annually. Water loss prevention is the greatest benefit of the project and can be categorized as:

Distribution-side leak detection and management

Customer-side leak detection and management

Improved customer water conservation and management

Improved metering accuracy

Theft detection and aversion

The funds will allow BPUB to support energy and water equity by modernizing services for all customers and providing rate relief to disadvantaged communities.

"We're thrilled to receive the WaterSMART grant, which recognizes our efforts to enhance water and energy efficiency in our community," says Eddy Hernandez, director of enterprise solutions at BPUB. "This funding will enable us to implement advanced technologies and innovative solutions that will significantly benefit our customers and the environment. We're grateful to E Source for their invaluable assistance in securing this grant and helping us achieve our goals."

With E Source's support, BPUB completed a comprehensive application development process. The E Source team worked closely with BPUB to interface with Reclamation and the US Department of Interior, ensuring compliance with all requirements and gathering data for the application. E Source's expertise in crafting compelling narratives and highlighting project benefits played a vital role in securing this significant funding opportunity. E Source will continue to work with BPUB on the transition to AMI.

"We appreciate BPUB's trust in our ability to secure the WaterSMART grant," says Kierra Thomas, senior consultant at E Source. "The E Source team worked closely with BPUB to carefully plan for the AMI implementation. And we're thrilled to have these funds to assist us as we kick off the project and make significant strides in technology, resource conservation, and sustainability, benefiting the citizens of Brownsville for years to come."

WaterSMART grants are highly competitive and sought after by utilities across the country. These grants fund projects that enhance water and energy efficiency while promoting sustainable water management practices. BPUB's selection is a testament to the utility's commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship.

E Source has secured more than $22 million in grant funding for utilities across the US. The company's expertise in grant application development, data collection, and interfacing with granting organizations has been instrumental in the success of numerous projects. Like BPUB, utilities in Norman, Oklahoma; Galveston, Texas; Tacoma, Washington; Buena Park, California; Topeka, Kansas; Arlington, Texas; Ruston, Louisiana; and Danvers, Massachusetts have benefited from E Source's services and have achieved significant milestones in their sustainability efforts.

Learn more about how E Source can help your utility craft a winning WaterSMART Water and Energy Efficiency Grant application.

About Brownsville Public Utilities Board



Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) is the primary utility company in Brownsville, Texas, serving as the largest electric and water provider in the city. With over a century of experience, BPUB is committed to delivering reliable services, promoting energy efficiency, and enhancing the quality of life for the community. Visit www.brownsville-pub.com for more information.

About E Source



E Source blends industry-leading research, predictive data science, and solution services to help utilities make better decisions to support their customers, their bottom line, and our planet. With a commitment to practical innovation, we use more than three decades of utility-focused experience and our unique solution set to help clients achieve their goal of becoming a Sustainable Utility. E Source is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, with offices across the US. For more information, see www.esource.com.

Media inquiries:

Sannie Sieper

Director of Marketing, E Source

[email protected]

303-345-9138

SOURCE E Source Companies LLC