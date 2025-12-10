BrowserStack Announces Availability of MCP Server in AWS Marketplace

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BrowserStack , the world's leading software testing platform, announced today that BrowserStack MCP Server is now available in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, which helps organizations easily discover, try, test, buy, deploy, and manage thousands of software solutions, including pre-built AI agents and ready-to-integrate tools, all in one convenient destination.

BrowserStack MCP Server is an open-source integration layer enabling developers to access enterprise-grade testing capabilities directly from AI tools like GitHub Copilot, Cursor, and Claude. By bridging the gap between AI assistants and testing infrastructure, the MCP Server eliminates context switching and helps teams test, debug, and ship faster through natural-language interactions.

AWS customers will now have access to BrowserStack MCP Server 's capabilities directly in AWS Marketplace, streamlining the purchase and integration of AI-powered testing into their workflows.

Key capabilities include:

Launch apps or websites on thousands of real devices and browsers instantly from your IDE

Run Playwright and Selenium suites with AI-powered debugging, failure analysis, and automated fixes

Scan for accessibility issues with AI-suggested remediations to ensure WCAG and ADA compliance

Generate test cases from PRDs, convert manual tests to automation, and auto-heal flaky tests using BrowserStack AI agents

"Developers already use AI tools in their IDEs, but those tools can't take action beyond suggesting code," said Ritesh Arora, CEO and Co-founder of BrowserStack. "With BrowserStack MCP Server available in AWS Marketplace, a developer can simply ask their AI assistant to 'run this APK on a Pixel device and debug the crash,' and it happens instantly—app installed, launched on a real device, with full logs and stack traces. We're giving AWS customers the ability to turn their AI assistants into testing agents that execute real workflows."

BrowserStack MCP Server is now available in AWS Marketplace , bringing AI-powered testing workflows to development teams worldwide.

About BrowserStack

BrowserStack is the world's leading software testing platform, powered by AI to help developers and QA teams deliver quality software at speed. Trusted by over 50,000 teams, including Amazon, Microsoft, and NVIDIA, BrowserStack powers more than three million tests every day across 21 global data centers. The platform gives teams instant access to over 30,000 real devices and browsers.



Founded in 2011, BrowserStack is a privately held company backed by Accel, Bond, and Insight Partners. For more information, visit https://www.browserstack.com.

