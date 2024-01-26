BRP AND ITS PRINCIPAL SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCE CLOSING OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SECONDARY OFFERING

News provided by

BRP Inc.

26 Jan, 2024, 11:15 ET

VALCOURT, QC, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) ("BRP" or the "Company") announced today the closing of the previously announced bought deal secondary offering (the "Offering") pursuant to which Bain Capital Integral Investors II, L.P. ("Bain" or the "Selling Shareholder") sold 2,000,000 subordinate voting shares of BRP (the "Subordinate Voting Shares") at a price to the public of C$91.00 per Subordinate Voting Shares.

The Subordinate Voting Shares were offered by way of a prospectus supplement dated January 23, 2024 to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated February 23, 2023 filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada as well as with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as part of a registration statement on Form F-10 under the U.S./Canada Multijurisdictional Disclosure System.

All net proceeds have been paid directly to the Selling Shareholder. The Company did not receive any proceeds from the Offering.

The Subordinate Voting Shares were offered by RBC Capital Markets, which was not granted an over-allotment option in connection with the Offering.

BRP's Subordinate Voting Shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ) under the symbol "DOO" and "DOOO", respectively.

Upon closing of the Offering, Bain held 13,796,615 multiple voting shares of BRP, representing approximately 18.3% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company (the "Shares") and approximately 29.9% of the voting power attached to all of the Shares. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction.

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines and exploring new low voltage and human assisted product categories. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP has annual sales of CA$10 billion from over 130 countries and a global workforce of close to 23,000 driven, resourceful people.

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Manitou, Alumacraft, Quintrex and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE BRP Inc.

