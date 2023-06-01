BRP ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND BOARD COMMITTEE COMPOSITION

BRP Inc.

01 Jun, 2023, 20:55 ET

VALCOURT, QC, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) (the "Company") held earlier today its annual meeting of shareholders in a virtual format. The meeting was broadcasted via live webcast and the recording will be available shortly on BRP's website at www.brp.com.  

During the meeting, the Company acknowledged the departure from the Board of Directors of Mr. Louis Laporte and thanked him for his many years of contribution to the success of the Company. Mr. Laporte has been a member of the Board of Directors since the inception of BRP in 2003 and he has been a member of the Investment and Risk Committee since the Company's initial public offering. He also acted as Chairman of the Investment and Risk Committee for six of those ten years.

At the meeting, all of the nominees for directors listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated April 27, 2023 were elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy. Voting results for each nominee were as follows:

Nominee

Votes
For

%

Votes
Against

%

Élaine Beaudoin

281,093,825

99.43 %

1,614,458

0.57 %

Pierre Beaudoin

270,113,810

95.55 %

12,594,472

4.45 %

Joshua Bekenstein

264,414,129

93.53 %

18,294,153

6.47 %

José Boisjoli

281,034,099

99.41 %

1,674,183

0.59 %

Charles Bombardier

281,093,495

99.43 %

1,614,786

0.57 %

Ernesto M. Hernández

282,621,322

99.97 %

86,960

0.03 %

Katherine Kountze

282,621,749

99.97 %

86,534

0.03 %

Estelle Métayer

282,144,893

99.80 %

563,388

0.20 %

Nicholas Nomicos

282,340,601

99.87 %

367,681

0.13 %

Edward Philip

278,408,071

98.48 %

4,300,212

1.52 %

Michael Ross

282,685,472

99.99 %

22,809

0.01 %

Barbara Samardzich

282,508,883

99.93 %

199,400

0.07 %

Changes to the Board Committees

Mr. Nicholas Nomicos has joined the Investment and Risk Committee, replacing Mr. Laporte, while Mr. Michael Ross joined the Audit Committee. As a result of the foregoing changes, the composition of the Board committees is now as follows:

Directors

Audit Committee

Human
Resources &
Compensation
Committee

Investment
and Risk
Committee

Nominating,
Governance
and Social
Responsibility
Committee

Pierre Beaudoin

Member

Member

Joshua Bekenstein

Member

Member

José Boisjoli (Chair)



Member

Charles Bombardier

Member

Katherine Kountze

Member


Ernesto M. Hernández

Member

Member

Estelle Métayer

Member

Member

Nicholas Nomicos

Chair

Member

Edward Philip


Chair

Chair

Michael Ross

Member


Barbara Samardzich (Lead independent director)

Member

Chair


To learn more about BRP's Board members, click here.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities laws, including statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terminology such as "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "forecasts", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "outlook", "predicts", "projects", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on a number of assumptions, and are subject to important risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends. Forward-looking statements cannot be relied upon due to, amongst other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond BRP's control, including the risk factors disclosed previously and from time to time in BRP's filings with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada and the United States, available on SEDAR at sedar.com or EDGAR at sec.gov, respectively. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent BRP's expectations as of the date of this press release (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made), and are subject to change after such date. However, BRP disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines and exploring new low voltage and human assisted product categories. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP has annual sales of CA$10 billion from over 130 countries and a global workforce of close to 23,000 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com
@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE BRP Inc.

