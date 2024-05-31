BRP ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND BOARD COMMITTEE COMPOSITION

VALCOURT, QC, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) (the "Company") held earlier today its annual meeting of shareholders in a virtual format. The meeting was broadcast via live webcast and the recording will be available shortly on BRP's website at www.brp.com.

At the meeting, all of the nominees for directors listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated April 25, 2024, were elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy. Voting results for each nominee were as follows:

Nominee Votes

For % Votes

Against % Élaine Beaudoin 258,943,482 99.39 % 1,581,398 0.61 % Pierre Beaudoin 247,697,652 95.08 % 12,827,228 4.92 % Joshua Bekenstein 245,952,505 94.41 % 14,572,374 5.59 % José Boisjoli 259,404,893 99.57 % 1,119,987 0.43 % Charles Bombardier 258,943,808 99.39 % 1,581,072 0.61 % Ernesto M. Hernández 260,446,165 99.97 % 78,715 0.03 % Katherine Kountze 260,448,492 99.97 % 76,388 0.03 % Estelle Métayer 258,968,275 99.40 % 1,556,604 0.60 % Nicholas Nomicos 260,387,864 99.95 % 137,016 0.05 % Edward Philip 256,883,195 98.60 % 3,641,684 1.40 % Michael Ross 260,447,624 99.97 % 77,256 0.03 % Barbara Samardzich 260,391,230 99.95 % 133,650 0.05 %

Changes to the Board Committees

As of May 1, 2024, Mr. Michael Ross has replaced Mr. Nicholas Nomicos as Chair of the Audit Committee. As a result of the foregoing change, the composition of the Board committees is now as follows:

Directors Audit

Committee Human

Resources and

Compensation

Committee Investment

and Risk

Committee Nominating,

Governance

and Social

Responsibility

Committee Élaine Beaudoin







Pierre Beaudoin

Member

Member Joshua Bekenstein

Member

Member José Boisjoli (Chair)



Member

Charles Bombardier



Member

Katherine Kountze Member





Ernesto M. Hernández Member

Member

Estelle Métayer Member



Member Nicholas Nomicos Member

Member

Edward Philip

Chair

Chair Michael Ross Chair





Barbara Samardzich (Lead

independent director)

Member Chair



To learn more about BRP's Board members, click here.

