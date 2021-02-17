BRP Introduces Lynx Snowmobiles to North America; Aims to Build a New Breed of Nordic-Style Riders Willing to Take On the Unknown

Initially, BRP is bringing two high-end Lynx snowmobile models to North America, the Lynx RAVE RE, built to enhance the thrill of trail riding, and the Lynx Boondocker DS, made to conquer the deep snow. Each of the models is for experienced, passionate riders looking for a totally new and exhilarating on-snow experience.

"For the past decade, I have dreamed of bringing Lynx to the North American market not only to expand riders' snowmobile options, but also to give them the opportunity to enjoy a very different riding experience," said José Boisjoli, President and CEO.

"This is an exciting new chapter in snowmobiling history: we're not just introducing a new model; we're introducing a whole new brand to North America, which is something that hasn't happened for several decades," he added.

Geared toward hardcore enthusiasts, Nordic snowmobiling is a very active riding style without a lot of cruising or relaxed riding. It's about exploring the unexplored. The Lynx RAVE RE and Boondocker DS models match that style with unique, high-end features that provide excellent handling characteristics to match the conditions of the ride.

"Lynx riders live to take on the unknown, striving to be the first on and the last off the snow every year," said Janne Tapio, former Scandinavian Snocross World Champion and Lynx Snowmobile Project Leader. "They believe that the best trails are made by nature, and they're ready to take on the toughest challenges with a modern, active riding experience. That's what the Lynx brand delivers."

The Lynx mystique is born from its deep Nordic heritage, that of a community with "Sisu" – a rugged and tough grit to persevere and conquer. The demanding conditions of riding in or near the Arctic Circle shaped the design and engineering to withstand punishment where trail groomers don't exist and to allow for Lynx snowmobiles to thrive in all snow conditions. Riders that try it will quickly become advocates and know that the difference is real.

The Lynx RAVE RE and two different length Lynx Boondocker DS models are now available for purchase this spring only, with a retail program that requires a deposit at select BRP dealers in North America. For more information on availability, as well as in-depth product information and technical specifications, visit www.brplynx.com.

