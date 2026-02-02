BRP Invites All Riders to "Get Moving"

Starting February 6, CBC/Radio-Canada's broadcast of the Games will give viewers across Canada a firsthand look at what "Get Moving" truly means: BRP cannot stand still. The Company is relentlessly innovating, pursuing excellence, and moving toward bigger goals. BRP products are driven to be the best, striving for gold at every turn. As a proudly Canadian flagship that shines internationally, BRP's sponsorship of CBC/Radio-Canada's broadcast of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 is a natural fit.

"Get moving" is more than a tagline, it's a rallying cry calling all riders to unleash their inner drive and relentlessly move forward," said Josée Perreault, Chief Marketing Officer at BRP. "We are proud to be unveiling our refreshed brand identity at such a meaningful time. The refreshed branding strengthens the connection between BRP and its iconic brands, Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, and Rotax, creating a powerful portfolio effect to drive growth and reinforce our leadership in innovation."

Also in the spirit of redefining movement and driving a deeper connection to BRP, Uncharted Society is becoming BRP Experiences . Operating across more than 225 global destinations in 14 countries, BRP Experiences' trusted outfitters have delivered more than 2 million rides powered exclusively by Ski‑Doo, Lynx, Sea‑Doo and Can‑Am products, helping riders of all levels experience the thrill of outdoor exploration.

BRP's brand evolution builds on the launch of its M28 strategic plan and the Company's new vision: "to create the unbeatable experience of moving you in every way". This vision reflects BRP's relentless pursuit of excellence, striving to offer consumers and riders an industry-leading experience throughout their entire journey.

To learn more about this new chapter and discover what "Get Moving" is all about, visit brp.com .

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Quintrex boats and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP had annual sales of CA$7.8 billion from over 130 countries and employed approximately 16,500 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2025.

