BRP-ROTAX ANNOUNCES MARKET AVAILABILITY OF THE ROTAX E10 ELECTRIC POWERTRAIN

Compact, powerful and safe, the Rotax E10 features advanced low-voltage technology. Setup is quick and intuitive, so the kart is ready for action within minutes. From young talents to professional drivers, the E10 delivers the thrill of racing with proven Rotax quality.

"The E10 is more than just a powertrain – it's a game-changer for karting," states Peter Ölsinger, General Manager BRP-Rotax and Vice President Sales, Marketing RPS-Business & Communications. "It combines real racing performance with zero emissions and maximum simplicity, opening the karting sport to new audiences and marking an important step towards a more sustainable future."

A strategic step for BRP-Rotax

With the introduction of the E10, BRP-Rotax expanded its kart engine portfolio and now opens the sport to new customer groups. It directly addresses key challenges in the industry – noise, complexity and pollution– at a time when regulations are tightening, operators are losing flexibility, and consumers are becoming more demanding. For BRP-Rotax, the E10 is a milestone that supports the long-term future of the business, strengthens the dealer network and creates new opportunities in electric mobility.

Pure racing, made easy and silent

The E10 offers silent acceleration, zero emissions and minimal maintenance, delivering pure racing action that benefits drivers, operators and communities alike. Tracks can extend their hours without disturbing neighbors, while organizers gain fairer competition where skill decides the race.

For operators, it means true plug & race efficiency: no fuel handling, no tuning, no complex maintenance – just charge and drive. Families and young drivers gain a safe and easy entry into motorsports, while racing schools and professionals rely on the proven performance and reliability of BRP-Rotax – now electrified.

Designed for all ages

The Rotax E10 is available in two configurations for competitive racing:

E10 Bambini : ages 6–9, 950 chassis

: ages 6–9, 950 chassis E10 Mini: ages 9–12, 950 chassis

For recreational karting, it can also be used with a larger 1050 chassis – suitable for drivers aged 6 and up.

E10 and E20 – a seamless pathway

The Rotax E10 and E20 underline the company's technology-open approach. The E10 is the ideal entry point: a low-voltage, risk-free series product available to race organizers, track operators and private customers. It gives young drivers and newcomers a safe and accessible start. The E20 is the next step, a high-performance powertrain for international racing, currently operated in two Arrive & Drive fleets with 36 karts. Together, E10 and E20 create a clear pathway from first laps in karting to professional competition.

Market launch

Sales of the E10 are handled through the global BRP-Rotax dealer network. Orders can be placed immediately, with availability starting by the end of this calendar year.

Discover all details about the new Rotax E10 and the full product portfolio online: https://www.rotax-racing.com/rotax-e10-e-kart

About BRP-Rotax:

BRP-Rotax GmbH & Co KG, the Austrian subsidiary of BRP Inc., is a leader in the development and production of propulsion systems for the recreational and powersports markets. Founded back in 1920, BRP-Rotax has been committed to sustainable mobility and technological progress for more than 100 years. The innovative Rotax four-stroke and two-stroke high-performance engines are used for BRP products such as Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercraft, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, as well as for karts and recreational aircraft. With sustainable products such as the Can-Am electric motorcycles and Lynx electric snowmobile, the first emission-free Lynx HySnow snowmobile or the high-performance E20 e-kart series, BRP-Rotax is a pioneer in the field of alternative drive models. Close to 1,500 employees work in Gunskirchen, Upper Austria, on innovative propulsion systems for the global market.

www.rotax.com

www.rotax-kart.com

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP has annual sales of CA$7.8 billion from over 130 countries and employs 16,500 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2025.



www.brp.com

@BRPNews

SOURCE BRP Inc.