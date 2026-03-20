BRP Unveils the Winners of its 6th International Design Challenge

Endorsed by the World Design Organization, the BRP International Design Challenge enables students to put into practice their design thinking approach and creative skills while benefiting from mentoring from both their professors and BRP design professionals. The event reflects BRP's ongoing commitment to nurturing the next generation of design professionals and strengthening collaboration between academia and industry.

"Returning to Rovaniemi and witnessing our finalists immerse themselves in such a meaningful experience is truly inspiring. I am very grateful to the University of Lapland for welcoming us, and I would also like to express my gratitude to professors and mentors, as well as to our jury members," said Denys Lapointe, Chief Design Officer at BRP. "The Design Challenge continues to demonstrate the importance of empowering young talent and giving them the space to explore bold ideas. Each edition strengthens our belief that collaboration across generations is essential to shaping the future of mobility, and that great design knows no boundaries. I thank all the participants for their hard work and dedication and offer my warmest congratulations to our finalists and winners."

And the winners are…

Through its Design Challenge, BRP celebrates the creativity and ingenuity of design students developing pragmatic solutions to environmental and natural disasters. Out of nearly 70 entries, 10 were selected as finalists, with at least one representing each university. The chosen students, accompanied by some of their professors, travelled to Lapland for a week of networking, learning, and immersion in northern design culture as part of the Arctic Design Week Goes Campus, hosted by the University of Lapland in Rovaniemi, Finland.

First prize

The first‑prize winner is Valentin Leboucher from Rubika in France. Valentin's concept seduced the jury with a very clever two‑in‑one vehicle architecture designed to tackle wildfires. The two‑passenger vehicle enables firefighters to approach the fire zone safely and then transforms into a protective base from which they can remotely operate a hose‑carrying rover positioned much closer to the intense flames.



Valentin's concept stood out for its thoroughness across all aspects of the design challenge. As the first‑place winner, he will be offered a six‑month paid internship at BRP's world‑class Design & Innovation Center in Valcourt, Canada.

Second prize

Second place was awarded to Kirtish Gaood from the College for Creative Studies in the U.S. Kirtish chose to focus on mudslides in Northern India. The jury appreciated the potential versatility of his concept and its analogy to traditional Sherpas, which inspired the project's name. His minimalist product architecture and narrow footprint offer agility and responsiveness, allowing access to damaged terrain and enabling the rapid evacuation of people to safe zones. Kirtish's project emphasizes deploying multiple units in critical situations where every second counts.

As the second‑place winner, he receives a monetary prize of 3,000 euros.

Third Prize

Third place goes to Antoine Rupp from Rubika in France. Antoine chose to develop a lifesaving solution for flood situations. His concept demonstrates strong empathy for injured victims through a system designed to smoothen the ride back using independently suspended linkages. The unique functionality of the vehicle introduces several clever features that help ease lifesaving manoeuvers.

As the third‑place winner, Antoine receives a monetary prize of 1,500 euros.

Design as a lever of growth for communities



BRP has a long-standing history of placing design and innovation at the centre of its philosophy and operations. By unveiling the winners during the Arctic Design Week Goes Campus, BRP emphasizes the essential role of design as a catalyst for regional development and cultural identity.

"Rovaniemi is proud to welcome initiatives that bring together students, educators, and industry leaders from around the world. Events such as the Arctic Design Week Goes Campus and BRP's International Design Challenge enhance the city's international visibility and affirm our position as a hub for northern design and innovative thinking," said Ulla‑Kirsikka Vainio, Mayor of Rovaniemi.

"Welcoming BRP and the Design Challenge to Arctic Design Week Goes Campus reflects the University of Lapland's commitment to advancing knowledge and innovation for the North and beyond. This collaboration offers our students a unique chance to engage with professionals and peers from around the globe and to develop meaningful and innovative solutions," said Antti Syväjärvi, Rector, University of Lapland.

* Participating institutions: College for Creative Studies (Detroit, USA); Humber College (Toronto, Canada); LAB University of Applied Sciences (Lahti, Finland); Royal College of Art (London, UK); Rubika (Valenciennes, France); Strate School of Design (Paris, France); Université de Montréal (Montreal, Canada); University of Lapland (Rovaniemi, Finland).

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Quintrex boats and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP had annual sales of CA$7.8 billion from over 130 countries and employed approximately 16,500 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2025.

www.brp.com

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SOURCE BRP Inc.