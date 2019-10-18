Bruce Linton, Jim Belushi, Tim Seymour, Kevin Murphy, 60+ Speakers To Discuss The Business Of Cannabis In Chicago Next Week

DETROIT, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a financial technology company centered on delivering actionable trading insights, is announcing the complete speaker lineup for the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference taking place Oct. 22-23 in Chicago at the Palmer House, a Hilton Hotel.

This investor-focused, two-day event will feature more than 60 hand-picked speakers and over 35 companies with strong business models that were curated by the Benzinga Cannabis team.

In addition, the event will offer networking spaces and time and panels on numerous topics such as cannabis stocks, listing on the NASDAQ and cannabis policy development.

Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick and Benzinga Cannabis Managing Director Javier Hasse will be joined by high-profile speakers including:

Charlie Bachtell , CEO & Co-Founder, Cresco Labs

, CEO & Co-Founder, Cresco Labs Jim Belushi, Actor, Founder & Chairman, Belushi Farms

Bruce Linton , Executive Chairman, Gage Cannabis

, Executive Chairman, Tim Seymour , CIO, Seymour Asset Management

, CIO, Seymour Asset Management Kevin Murphy , CEO, Acreage Holdings

, CEO, Acreage Holdings Jay Heller , Head of Capital Markets, NASDAQ

, Head of Capital Markets, NASDAQ Alan Brochstein , Founder, 420 Investor and New Cannabis Ventures

, Founder, 420 Investor and New Cannabis Ventures Axel Bernabe , Assistant Counsel, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo

, Assistant Counsel, Governor Greg Chin , Partner, CohnReznick

, Partner, CohnReznick Brad Rogers , CEO, Red White & Bloom

, CEO, & Bloom Giadha Aguirre de Carcer, Founder and CEO, New Frontier Data

Jim Keough , CFO, Sundial Growers

, CFO, Sundial Growers Matt Markiewicz , Managing Director, THCX: The Cannabis ETF

, Managing Director, THCX: The Cannabis ETF Beth Stavola , CSO & Director, iAnthus

, CSO & Director, iAnthus Michael Lavery , Principal, Piper Jaffray

, Principal, Keith Strachan , President, MediPharm Labs

, President, MediPharm Labs Andrew Carter , Associate Vice President, Stifel

, Associate Vice President, Stifel Robert Kelly , Director of Investor Relations, Aurora Cannabis Inc.

, Director of Investor Relations, Aurora Cannabis Inc. Kelly Cassidy , Illinois State Representative

, Illinois State Representative Codie Sanchez , Managing Director, Cresco Capital Partners

, Managing Director, Cresco Capital Partners Kris Krane , President, 4Front Ventures

, President, 4Front Ventures Michael Boniello , Managing Director, Poseidon Asset Management

, Managing Director, Poseidon Asset Management Jessica Billingsley , CEO, Akerna

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is the premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America. No other conference offers the level of access and seamlessness of interaction between entrepreneurs building future billion-dollar cannabis enterprises and the investors whose capital will make that happen.

"The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference brings together a curated list of movers and shakers in the cannabis, hemp and CBD spaces. We've seen dozens of deals close, or originate, at Benzinga Cannabis events. This Chicago gathering will be no exception," says Javier Hasse. "20 people from our team will be there working hard to ensure the event is productive like no other. See you there!"

SOURCE Benzinga

Related Links

www.benzingapro.com

