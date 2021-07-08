Bruce R. Ellig Recognized for Excellence in Human Resources

Mr. Ellig originally attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison (UW-Madison) with the intention of becoming a lawyer. However, the few law courses he completed at UW-Madison failed to pique his interest. He subsequently transferred to UW-Madison's School of Business, where he enrolled in a life-altering wage and salary administration course. Contrary to his previous experience in law, Mr. Ellig quickly developed a fascination with the course's subject matter, thanks in no small part to his highly captivating professor. After obtaining a Bachelor of Business Administration from UW-Madison in 1959, he earned a Master of Business Administration from the aforementioned university the following year.

Upon graduation, Mr. Ellig was recruited by Pfizer Inc. as a personal assistant. In just eight years, he was promoted to the manager of compensation and personnel research. He found further success as the corporate director of Pfizer's compensation and benefits department until 1978, at which point he was appointed as the department's vice president. From 1985 until his retirement in 1996, he flourished as Pfizer's corporate vice president of worldwide human resources. Throughout his last 25 years with Pfizer, Mr. Ellig also excelled as the head of the company's executive compensation program. During his last 11 years with the company, he served as secretary to the board of directors' executive compensation committee.

In addition to his remarkable career with Pfizer, Mr. Ellig is a prolific author of over 10 published books that are related to employee compensation. In 2002, he released "The Complete Guide to Executive Compensation," which features proven techniques for attracting dynamic leaders and accessing the full value of employees. The book is frequently referenced by human resources professionals as well as executives who wish to determine their own value before pursuing new opportunities. Mr. Ellig has also contributed over 100 articles to a myriad of professional journals and given more than 400 presentations at universities, conferences and other events that were held all over the world.

Throughout the previous three decades, Mr. Ellig has additionally been lauded with a host of accolades such as being elected a Fellow in the distinguished National Academy of Human Resources in 1993.Other honors include: In 1999, he was selected to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Society for Human Resource Management, for which he previously served as board chairman. Four years prior, he was named Human Resources Executive of the Year by Human Resource Executive Magazine and Person of the Year by the UW-Madison Alumni Club of New York. In 2000, Mr. Ellig was deeply honored to help create the Bruce R. Ellig Scholarship at the UW-Madison School of Business, which is awarded to outstanding undergraduate business students. In 2007 he received the Distinguished Business Alumni Award from the UW-Madison School of Business.

Along with his passion for creating incentives that improve employee performance, Mr. Ellig attributes his success to the support of his wife of over 25 years, who enjoyed her own successful career as a business executive. During his education and the early stages of his career, he also received a great deal of guidance and encouragement from his parents. Mr. Ellig is currently writing the fourth edition of "The Complete Guide to Executive Compensation," which is scheduled to be released in 2022. His 10th book, which is entitled "American History's Impact on Employee Pay and Benefits," was released in 2017.

About Marquis Who's Who®:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America®, Marquis Who's Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who's Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who's Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.

SOURCE Marquis Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.marquiswhoswho.com

