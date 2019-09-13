Bruce Springsteen's Critically Acclaimed Album 'Western Stars' Comes to the Big Screen This October as a Feature Film

DENVER, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of the successful world premiere of Bruce Springsteen's "Western Stars" at the Toronto International Film Festival, Fathom Events announces that it will bring music legend Bruce Springsteen to cinemas across America in an exclusive two-night theatrical release of "Western Stars." The Fathom screenings, which will be held on October 19 and 23, will also feature an exclusive look behind the scenes with Springsteen, including never-before-seen archival footage and previously unreleased music from the Springsteen vault.

Western Stars Trailer

"Western Stars," the cinematic film version of his latest globally successful album, was directed by Thom Zimny, his longtime collaborator, and Springsteen, marking his directorial debut. Following the Fathom events, "Western Stars" is slated for release on October 25, 2019.

Tickets for "Western Stars" are available at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices.

From Fathom Events and Warner Bros., this special two-day event will premiere in cinemas nationwide on Saturday, October 19 at 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, October 23 at 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. (all local times). For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

"Western Stars" offers Springsteen fans across the country a unique opportunity to see him perform all 13 songs from the critically lauded album—his first studio album in five years. Touching on themes of love and loss, loneliness and family and the inexorable passage of time, the documentary film evokes the American West—both the mythic and the hardscrabble—weaving archival footage and Springsteen's personal narration with song to tell the story of Western Stars.

In a first for Springsteen, his rendition of the album is backed up by a 30-piece orchestra and set under the cathedral ceiling of his own historic nearly 100-year-old barn.

"Western Stars" is written and performed by Bruce Springsteen, with Special Guest Patti Scialfa. Thom Zimny, Jon Landau, Barbara Carr and George Travis produced the film, with Springsteen serving as executive producer. The original score is by Springsteen.

Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros. Pictures President, Domestic Distribution, stated, "Bruce Springsteen has made an indelible mark on music and contemporary culture over the course of his extraordinary career, spanning more than 40 years. With 'Western Stars,' Bruce continues to evolve his craft as, for the first time, he takes us all on a cinematic journey through his music and his life. We are thrilled to be working with him and his fellow director, Thom Zimny, to bring this trailblazing film to audiences."

"Bruce Springsteen is a legendary artist who brings audiences of different generations together," said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. "The up-close visuals and spectacular acoustics transport cinema audiences right to Bruce's barn for a complete musical experience."

