Bruce W. Haffey of Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. Honored for "Materials Deal of the Year" by The M&A Advisor

TROY, Mich. and DETROIT, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The M&A Advisor, the world's premier organization of mergers and acquisition, turnaround, and finance professions, has honored Bruce W. Haffey with the prestigious recognition for the "Materials Deal of the Year - Acquisition of AmeriTi Manufacturing Company by Kymera International".

The 14th Annual International M&A Awards was based upon an independent judging panel of industry experts who evaluated nominations representing over 250 individual companies from across the world - a wide and varied group with deals valued at $10 million to tens of billions.

The M&A Advisor was founded in 1998 to publish insights and intelligence on mergers and acquisitions. It is the preeminent organization recognizing excellence, honoring achievement, presenting thought leadership, and facilitating connections among the world's leading dealmaking professionals.

Roger Aguinaldo, Founder & CEO of The M&A Advisor, says, "International M&A Awards celebrate the power of global collaboration and the pursuit of valuable opportunities. In a world shaped by geopolitics and fueled by technological innovation, these awards honor the remarkable achievements of experts who transcend borders to unlock exceptional value". Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. would like to congratulate Bruce W. Haffey on the "Materials Deal of the Year - Acquisition of AmeriTi Manufacturing Company by Kymera International".

About Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C.

Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. is ranked as the 12th largest law firm in Michigan. Founded 40 years ago, located in Troy, Detroit, and Lansing, Michigan, it is a full-service law firm with 65 attorneys. Areas of practice include estate planning, corporate and business law, health care law, business transactions, commercial litigation, governmental law, real estate, creditors' rights, criminal law, employment and labor law, workers' compensation, and family law. Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. is named in Best Law Firms in America, Tier 1. Inclusion in Best Lawyers in America is based on peer review in the legal profession. Visit www.gmhlaw.com for more information.

SOURCE Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C.