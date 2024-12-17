Bruce Wichland Joins Needham Bank as Vice President, Cash Management Relationship Manager

NEEDHAM, Mass., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Needham Bank is pleased to announce that Bruce Wichland has joined the Cash Management department as Vice President, Cash Management Relationship Manager. Reporting to Thomas Bickford, Vice President, Cash Management Sales Team Leader, Mr. Wichland will be responsible for commercial deposit and revenue growth by developing and maintaining a customer and prospect sales pipeline.

Mr. Wichland is a dedicated banking professional with extensive sales experience and expertise in providing cash management solutions. In his most recent role as Vice President, Cash Management Relationship Manager at Northern Bank & Trust, he successfully implemented action plans to achieve new business and expand the bank's business deposit account portfolio. He also held various other roles at Northern Bank & Trust, including Assistant Vice President, Community Relationship Manager; Assistant Vice President, Associate Relationship Manager; and Cash Management Specialist.

"Bruce's dedicated client service makes him a valuable addition to our team," said Mr. Bickford. "He will play an integral role in enhancing our cash management offerings and supporting our clients' financial goals."

"I am thrilled to join Needham Bank and contribute to the cash management sales strategy," commented Mr. Wichland. "I look forward to working with the talented team here to help businesses thrive."

Mr. Wichland received his Bachelor of Science in Business Management and Master's Degree in Occupational Safety and Health Applied Sciences from Keene State College. Outside of the workplace, he volunteers with special needs individuals through the Winthrop Advocacy, Resources, Community (WINARC), raises funds to send individuals with developmental disabilities to Camp Fatima, and participates in the MS Walk Challenge to support efforts in finding a cure for Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

About Needham Bank:

Needham Bank offers an array of tech-forward products and services that businesses and consumers use to manage their financial needs. We have the financial expertise typically found at much larger institutions and the local knowledge and commitment you can only find at a community bank. Known as the "Builder's Bank," Needham Bank has been helping individuals, businesses and non-profits build for their futures since 1892. For more information, please visit https://NeedhamBank.com. Needham Bank is a member of FDIC and DIF.

SOURCE Needham Bank