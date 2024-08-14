Brugal 1888 Rum Unveils 'La Casa Brugal: The Retreat Tour' in Florida and Texas - Elevating Moments of Connection and Celebration

The Renowned Ultra-Premium Dominican Rum Brand Launches a New Pop-Up Event Series in Time for National Rum Day

MIAMI, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brugal 1888, a beacon of ultra-premium rum excellence, proudly announces the launch of La Casa Brugal – an immersive pop-up experience designed to elevate every moment of connection and celebration. This exclusive tour will travel through the vibrant states of Florida and Texas, offering guests the opportunity to experience the very best of Brugal's rich Dominican heritage at specially chosen locations, expertly complimenting each community's local culture and occasions.

Founded in 1888 by Don Andrés Brugal Montaner, Brugal has long been synonymous with quality and craftsmanship. La Casa Brugal offers guests a unique opportunity to step into Don Andrés Brugal's Dominican country home, reimagined as a roving casa (house) where tradition meets modern elegance. The multi-city tour was thoughtfully curated to enrich the moments we share with friends and loved ones – precisely what Brugal does best.

La Casa Brugal will bring out the very best of local culture and traditions, seamlessly weaving the refined elegance of Brugal 1888 into the fabric of each city. In Florida, the tour will celebrate the state's lively spirit and its renowned culinary scene, featuring bespoke pairings that echo Miami's diverse gastronomy and the city's fusion of Latin and international cuisines. While in Texas, the tour will embrace the Texan tradition and appreciation for artisanal craftsmanship, high-quality ingredients and celebrated food culture. Partnering with local chefs at each outpost, La Casa Brugal will feature bespoke pairings that reflect the spirit, history and artistry of each locale along the way, while also highlighting the interplay of flavors between the European and American oak-aged rums. This tour is about more than just rum – Brugal's craftsmanship and Dominican warmth will transform these local occasions into unforgettable moments of celebration that bring people together.

At every stop, La Casa Brugal will transform into a vibrant Brugal 1888 Rum Bar, where expert mixologists craft classic cocktails with a Dominican twist, including the 1888 Rum Negroni, 1888 Rum Old Fashioned, and 1888 Rum Espresso Martini. Other touchpoints of the touring pop-up will include exclusive mixology sessions, where guests will create their own Brugal cocktail masterpiece, guided by expert mixologists who will share the secrets of perfect rum cocktails. Guests can also learn to drink rum like a Maestro, savoring and comparing the distinct flavor notes of Brugal 1888 and the complexities of its double-aging process.

As fifth-generation Maestra Ronera Jassil Villanueva Quintana explains, "La Casa Brugal is about more than just showcasing our rum. It's about bringing people together, celebrating life's special moments, and enriching those moments with the very best of Brugal 1888. Each destination on our tour has been chosen to reflect the local culture, creating a unique experience that resonates with the community and creates a lasting relationship with the Brugal family."

The first leg of the two-state tour begins this National Rum Day, August 16th in both Miami, FL, and San Antonio, TX. In Miami, find the first reveal of La Casa Brugal at Eating House Miami on Giralda Plaza in Coral Gables from 5-9pm EDT, and in San Antonio, stop by The Creamery District from 4-9pm CDT.

As La Casa Brugal makes its journey through Florida and Texas, Brugal 1888 invites visitors to join in the celebration and become part of the Brugal family. For more information and to find your nearest iteration of La Casa Brugal: The Retreat Tour, sign up at www.brugal-rum.com/en-us/brugal-sign-up.

About Brugal 1888

Produced in the Dominican Republic by the fifth generation Brugal family, Brugal 1888 Double Aged Rum is an ultra-premium rum with depth and complexity that is also perfectly balanced and smooth, making it the ideal spirit to enjoy neat or to unlock the full flavor potential of spirit-forward cocktails. Brugal 1888 is first aged in Bourbon American oak casks for up to eight years and then aged in hand-selected Sherry casks for up to six years, a technique typically reserved for high-end, single malts. The first maturation adds a woody dryness with distinctive caramel, vanilla, coffee and toffee notes on the nose that is beautifully balanced during the second maturation, which adds a roundness and slight sweetness on the nose, with notes of red and dried fruits to taste.

