Brugal Rum and Minute Maid Park Unite to Bring Vibrant Flavors of the Dominican Republic to Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brugal Rum, the ultra-premium rum brand from the Dominican Republic, is proud to announce its partnership with Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros. Together the brands are igniting a thrilling new experience for baseball enthusiasts featuring a bespoke Brugal branded bar that will be a fan favorite on Minute Maid Park's Club Level. Located on the second floor of the stadium, the full-service bar will feature Brugal 1888 – a double-aged premium rum that combines the rich flavors of ex-bourbon and sherry casks – along with four specialty cocktails: the Dominican Old Fashioned, made with Angostura bitters and simple syrup; Dominican Lemonade, crafted with passionfruit puree and lemonade; a Caribbean Fizz, stirred with lemon juice and club soda; and a Space City Carajillo, featuring Maven Cold Brew and hints of vanilla.

Brugal Bar opens at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX.

The branded bar features Brugal's distinct dark blue and gold coloring along with Brugal 1888 shield emblems, accented with elegant wood paneling and Dominican style arches throughout, bringing Brugal's taste of luxury, exceptional artistry, and a touch of Caribbean flair to the stadium. Brugal's signature netting pattern can also be found throughout the bar, which pays homage to the hand placed netting that surrounds many bottles in Brugal's ultra-premium portfolio – a symbol of the need to protect precious cargo during travel.

"We are thrilled to partner with Minute Maid Park," said Brugal 1888's Maestra Ronera, Jassil Villanueva Quintana. "Baseball is deeply ingrained in our Dominican culture and heritage, extending far beyond a game and blending into a way of life. Just as this sport brings communities together, our partnership with Minute Maid Park allows us to bring a taste of the Dominican Republic to Houston, sharing our passion for rum with fans and celebrating our shared values of quality, craftsmanship, and community. We look forward to extending our warm welcomes to the fans of Minute Maid Park and beyond."

In addition to providing an ultra-premium beverage experience, Brugal will host a series of game day tasting events throughout the remainder of the season for those with Club Level access; giving guests a chance to sample and learn about the brand's rich 135-year history, storied liquid, and exceptional craftsmanship. Brugal will also be extending complimentary mementos, such as custom Brugal hand fans, to select fans at select games throughout the season.

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Brugal is excited to introduce their brand new La Casa Brugal Retreat Tour to Houston this September at Minute Maid Park's Street Fest. This traveling experiential and educational rum activation offers guests a unique opportunity to step into Don Andrés Brugal's Dominican country home, reimagined as a roving casa (house) where tradition meets modern elegance. The activation will travel all throughout Texas, enriching the moments we share with friends and loved ones – precisely what Brugal does best. La Casa Brugal features an array of touch points including a vibrant Brugal 1888 Rum Bar, where expert mixologists craft classic cocktails with a Dominican twist; and exclusive mixology sessions, where guests will create their own Brugal cocktail masterpiece, guided by expert mixologists who will share the secrets of perfect rum cocktails.

The Brugal branded bar is now open and will remain open year-round, offering guests a taste of the Caribbean whether they're attending a game, or concert.

About Brugal:

Home to 135 years of rum mastery, Brugal is an award-winning premium rum producer from the Dominican Republic. An esteemed portfolio of high-quality, top shelf aged rums tells the story of five generations of liquid mastery that began in 1888 by legendary founder Don Andrés Brugal. After traveling from Spain and Cuba to the Dominican Republic, Don Andrés and his family settled in Puerto Plata and began distilling a uniquely light and pure spirit, harnessing the warm, tropical sun to imbue their spirit with complexity and flavor to create elegant, aromatic, and smooth Dominican rum. Since its foundation, Brugal's cherished traditions and production expertise has been passed down through five generations of Maestros Roneros, each continuing to innovate. This mindset ensures that each expression remains of the highest quality, yet relevant through the decades. Over 130 years later, the legacy of Brugal continues to bring out the very best in our rum as demonstrated by outstanding growth in its home market of the Dominican Republic, and in Spain, its leading international market. International growth for Brugal's ultra-premium expression, Brugal 1888, has accelerated as more consumers discover and shared the wonders of our double-aged Dominican rum. To learn more, please visit https://www.brugal-rum.com/en-us .

Media Contact:

QUINN PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Brugal