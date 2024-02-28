BRUGAL UNVEILS FIRST EVER PERMANENT EDITION PRESTIGE SIPPING RUM, MAESTRO RESERVA

Maestro Reserva is an ode to Brugal's unwavering mastery and pursuit of excellence. Crafted by our Maestra Ronera using Brugal's Proprietary Cask Toasting Technique "Dark Aromatic Toasting", it creates an exceptional sipping rum designed to mark the moment.

MIAMI, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Born from the passion of five generations of Maestros Roneros and 135 years of rum mastery, the Dominican ultra-premium rum brand, Brugal, today unveils its newest masterpiece: a permanent edition prestige sipping rum, Maestro Reserva. This permanent luxury rum embodies Brugal's unwavering mastery and pursuit of excellence. The rum making process for Maestro Reserva utilizes an innovative cask toasting technique – completely unique to and developed by Brugal – in prestigious American sherry oak casks called "Dark Aromatic Toasting" to create a one-of-a-kind rum, carefully crafted for sipping.

Brugal unveils its newest permanent, prestige sipping rum, Maestro Reserva.

Driven by passion, each generation of Brugal family Maestro Roneros enrich the art of rum making and leaves behind a legacy that endures through the ages. Brugal family member and fifth-generation Maestra Ronera, Jassil Villanueva Quintana, upholds this as she introduces her legacy, Masetro Reserva. Using the "Dark Aromatic Toasting" technique, Jassil has produced a rum born from years of practice and patience, passed down from generation to generation. With her expertise, she discerns the precise moment when the rum's elements reach perfection, resulting in a liquid characterized by a naturally smooth, well-rounded, and intricate sweetness.

"My family deeply embraces the elegance and soul of Brugal rum, and I've absorbed a wealth of wisdom from the generations of Maestro Roneros who came before me," shares Jassil Villanueva Quintana. "By leveraging this knowledge and my unwavering passion, all while paying homage to the Brugal family legacy, I've crafted a rum that is "moment perfect." My hope is that Maestro Reserva graces all of life's big celebrations, alongside cherished ones, forging moments that will endure for centuries to come."

At $200 per bottle, every sip is a tribute to the dedication and skill of Brugal's Maestro Roneros, both past and present.

Brugal's proprietary "Dark Aromatic Toasting" process naturally sweetens the liquid to create a rum that is free of external sugars and additives. After aging in premium American sherry oak casks, the rum is emptied and carefully placed aside. The American sherry oak casks are immediately toasted using precision, mastery and expertise to extract natural caramel pearls that are drawn from the sugars in the wood. The casks are then re-filled with the rum, absorbing the delicate caramel pearls created in the wood before being carefully aged under the Dominican sun. The result is a smooth and rich liquid defined by sweet vanilla creaminess, velvety caramel and awakened by a hint of smoke.

Once complete, Maestro Reserva is a prestige sipping rum with natural caramel hues, best enjoyed neat or over ice. On the nose, the rum is oaky and presents red fruits with a hint of smoke balanced by caramel and honey. On the palate, flavors of vanilla and caramel emerge, giving way to subtle notes of dark chocolate and dried fruits with a hint of toasted nuts and orange peel. Maestro Reserva is presented in a beautiful bespoke glass decanter. In support of the brand's focus on sustainability, the secondary packaging for Maestro Reserva is eco-friendly and fully recyclable.

Maestro Reserva will be available for purchase in the U.S. in Florida, Texas and New Jersey beginning in February 2024, and will expand to other select markets throughout the year. It will also be available duty-free at select airports across the U.S. For more information on Brugal, the home of rum mastery in the Dominican Republic, please visit: www.brugal-rum.com.

Maestro Reserva Quick Facts:

$200 USD per bottle

per bottle 41.2% ABV

Available for purchase in February of 2024 in Florida , Texas , New Jersey , and duty free at select U.S. airports

, , , and duty free at select U.S. airports Expertly crafted using the new "Dark Aromatic Toasting" technique

Appearance : Deep amber color with rich caramel undertones

: Deep amber color with rich caramel undertones Aroma : Rich aromas of oak, red fruits, and a hint of smoke balanced by caramel and honey

: Rich aromas of oak, red fruits, and a hint of smoke balanced by caramel and honey Palate : Tastes of vanilla and caramel emerge then give way to subtle notes of dark chocolate and dried fruits, with a hint of toasted nuts. Slightly oaky and dry on the palate accompanied by red fruits, brown sugar, and orange peel.

: Tastes of vanilla and caramel emerge then give way to subtle notes of dark chocolate and dried fruits, with a hint of toasted nuts. Slightly oaky and dry on the palate accompanied by red fruits, brown sugar, and orange peel. Finish: A smooth, rich and sweet vanilla creaminess with a touch of bitter brown sugar

About Brugal:

Home to 135 years of rum mastery, Brugal is an award-winning premium rum producer from the Dominican Republic. An esteemed portfolio of high-quality, top shelf aged rums tells the story of five generations of liquid mastery that began in 1888 by legendary founder Don Andrés Brugal. After traveling from Spain and Cuba to the Dominican Republic, Don Andrés and his family settled in Puerto Plata and began distilling a uniquely light and pure spirit, harnessing the warm, tropical sun to imbue their spirit with complexity and flavor to create elegant, aromatic, and smooth Dominican rum. Since its foundation, Brugal's cherished traditions and production expertise has been passed down through five generations of Maestros Roneros, each continuing to innovate. This mindset ensures that each expression remains of the highest quality, yet relevant through the decades. Over 130 years later, the legacy of Brugal continues to bring out the very best in our rum as demonstrated by outstanding growth in its home market of the Dominican Republic, and in Spain, its leading international market. International growth for Brugal's ultra-premium expression, Brugal 1888, has accelerated as more consumers discover and shared the wonders of our double-aged Dominican rum. To learn more, please visit https://www.brugal-rum.com/en-us.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Brugal